A giant panda balloon that escaped from a Chinese shopping mall was just too cute to be terrifying

Animals

If you’re going to be approached by a giant out-of-control decorative inflatable, this is the one you’d want it to be.

A panda-shaped giant decoration balloon at a shopping mall in Chengdu, China was blown away by strong wind on January 21, 2024pic.twitter.com/7UMJS8OgCh — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 25, 2024

No people were hurt, though the panda was eventually trapped and deflated – which is about as relatable as a balloon can get.

It’s brief break for freedom entertained people.

1.

I want this to be the last thing I ever see before I die https://t.co/LKlslEMfij — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) January 25, 2024

2.

#Kacy Drabble – Traffic Delay Lucy: Why are you and Kai so late?

Kate: You wouldn’t believe us if we told you… Ernie: GUYS! Come check out Kai’s dashcam!!! https://t.co/GEjZCwEHfN — Christina she/her (@littlesolo_01) January 25, 2024

3.

This would make me so happy to see https://t.co/fjjSGq0a4o — Androo Downie: Fecal Mixologist (@upside_downie) January 25, 2024

4.

Who you gonna call?? pic.twitter.com/33kLIyyLLW — Hoje no Mundo Militar (@hoje_no) January 25, 2024

5.

Guy really thought he could reverse out the way of a panda that’s the size of an apartment — Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) January 25, 2024

6.

7.

Love to see insurance claim form for that https://t.co/3JKETgkf17 — Sir Webblyingworth Brian Squirrelingtonshire (@WebSquirrel) January 25, 2024

8.

For the love of all that is holy, somebody please make a movie that incorporates this into the climactic scene. https://t.co/qIOiBe3bLD — Pygmalion Undone (@pygmalionundone) January 25, 2024

9.

Unbearable lightness of being swamped by bouncy panda https://t.co/rY8UWjwE0d — Dr Indigo Willing (@indigowilling) January 26, 2024

Space Sheriff Shaider noticed a coincidence.

It's moving just like a real panda! pic.twitter.com/4li1BH94Iz — ⭐ Space Sheriff Shaider (@sheriff_shaider) January 25, 2024

It could have been much worse. This moon (not moin) balloon looks absolutely terrifying.

Earlier a huge moin balloon was blown away pic.twitter.com/C3pGmie55V — MissFacto (@missfacto) January 25, 2024

READ MORE

Traffic and people get smothered by a huge runaway “moon balloon” in China

Source Massimo Image Screengrab