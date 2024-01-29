Animals

A giant panda balloon that escaped from a Chinese shopping mall was just too cute to be terrifying

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 29th, 2024

If you’re going to be approached by a giant out-of-control decorative inflatable, this is the one you’d want it to be.

No people were hurt, though the panda was eventually trapped and deflated – which is about as relatable as a balloon can get.

It’s brief break for freedom entertained people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Space Sheriff Shaider noticed a coincidence.

It could have been much worse. This moon (not moin) balloon looks absolutely terrifying.

Traffic and people get smothered by a huge runaway “moon balloon” in China

Source Massimo Image Screengrab