A giant panda balloon that escaped from a Chinese shopping mall was just too cute to be terrifying
If you’re going to be approached by a giant out-of-control decorative inflatable, this is the one you’d want it to be.
A panda-shaped giant decoration balloon at a shopping mall in Chengdu, China was blown away by strong wind on January 21, 2024pic.twitter.com/7UMJS8OgCh
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 25, 2024
No people were hurt, though the panda was eventually trapped and deflated – which is about as relatable as a balloon can get.
It’s brief break for freedom entertained people.
1.
I want this to be the last thing I ever see before I die https://t.co/LKlslEMfij
— Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) January 25, 2024
2.
#Kacy Drabble – Traffic Delay
Lucy: Why are you and Kai so late?
Kate: You wouldn’t believe us if we told you…
Ernie: GUYS! Come check out Kai’s dashcam!!! https://t.co/GEjZCwEHfN
— Christina she/her (@littlesolo_01) January 25, 2024
3.
This would make me so happy to see https://t.co/fjjSGq0a4o
— Androo Downie: Fecal Mixologist (@upside_downie) January 25, 2024
4.
Who you gonna call?? pic.twitter.com/33kLIyyLLW
— Hoje no Mundo Militar (@hoje_no) January 25, 2024
5.
Guy really thought he could reverse out the way of a panda that’s the size of an apartment
— Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) January 25, 2024
6.
I found the culprit. https://t.co/RSB8r9w0WY pic.twitter.com/C9c2ZwCL2T
— EclipseRoxas |Yandere Vtuber (@EclipseRoxasVT) January 26, 2024
7.
Love to see insurance claim form for that https://t.co/3JKETgkf17
— Sir Webblyingworth Brian Squirrelingtonshire (@WebSquirrel) January 25, 2024
8.
For the love of all that is holy, somebody please make a movie that incorporates this into the climactic scene. https://t.co/qIOiBe3bLD
— Pygmalion Undone (@pygmalionundone) January 25, 2024
9.
Unbearable lightness of being swamped by bouncy panda https://t.co/rY8UWjwE0d
— Dr Indigo Willing (@indigowilling) January 26, 2024
Space Sheriff Shaider noticed a coincidence.
It's moving just like a real panda! pic.twitter.com/4li1BH94Iz
— ⭐ Space Sheriff Shaider (@sheriff_shaider) January 25, 2024
It could have been much worse. This moon (not moin) balloon looks absolutely terrifying.
Earlier a huge moin balloon was blown away pic.twitter.com/C3pGmie55V
— MissFacto (@missfacto) January 25, 2024
READ MORE
Traffic and people get smothered by a huge runaway “moon balloon” in China
Source Massimo Image Screengrab