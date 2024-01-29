Matthew Wright pushing Ann Widdecombe for a Brexit apology is a long overdue delight

Entertainment

Former Tory-MP-turned-Brexit-Party-MEP, Ann Widdecombe, has been one of the most strident Brexiters through the whole process, cosying up with Nigel Farage and joining in with stunts like this.

Brexit Party MEPs turn their backs in European Anthem at opening session of European Parliament pic.twitter.com/M1J5rdzb8e — James Mates (@jamesmatesitv) July 2, 2019

Stay classy.

When she spoke to LBC’s Matthew Wright, he took the opportunity to try and get her to acknowledge the lies told to get people to vote to leave the EU – and to apologise.

This is how it went.

‘Is it time to say sorry, Ann?

‘No.’

‘Could you tell us what EU regulations are bad, because a lot of them are really sensible…’

@Matthew_Wright and former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe have a debate on whether it’s time to apologise for Brexit. pic.twitter.com/DHfy3YMYXf — LBC (@LBC) January 28, 2024

“There were thousands and thousands – and I do mean thousands – of EU regulations which we could have got rid of over the course of the last four years. Nobody suggested we do it in the first four minutes.” “Could you just tell us which ones were bad? Because a lot of EU rules are really sensible, so I’m just interested – out of the thousands and thousands, which ones …so you don’t know which ones are bad? We just throw them all out?” “I’m sorry, Matthew, I’m not going to continue with this because I didn’t say that.”

No apology, then. What a surprise. Twitter/X was happy that someone had tried.

1.

Classic cognitive dissonance. Cult members can never accept that the prophecy has failed – so instead they claim that the glorious second coming has not been done properly. https://t.co/9sj2ZoKCFX — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 28, 2024

2.

3.

This is a great piece on @LBC this morning. Ann Widdecombe not able to produce a single piece of evidence in support of Brexit to @Matthew_Wright It's funny too…have a watch Also tune in to my show at 4pm today @LBC https://t.co/16KdMKXnEC — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 28, 2024

4.

2019: Ann Widdecombe, "Britain is leaving and it doesn't matter which language you use. We are going and we are glad to be going" 2024: Ann Widdecome to @Matthew_Wright, "Brexit has no been a massive disaster. The only thing I regret about Brexit is that it was never done… pic.twitter.com/mKDKCDPffH — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 28, 2024

5.

actually ann widdecombe is the name of the scientist — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 28, 2024

6.

What Anne Widdecombe and her ilk forget about the “thousands” of EU regulations we should have got rid of, is that none were imposed on us. The UK voted in favour of them all and could have vetoed any we didn’t like. That’s why AW can’t describe any that she’s against. — Andrew Kerr (@akerr_andrew) January 28, 2024

7.

I don't know why media outlets ever bother with Ann Widdecombe. The 21st century has left her behind. https://t.co/4MMiIqczhB — Bertha Mason (@ThornfieldHall) January 28, 2024

8.

As Ann Widdecombe showed again this morning, Brexiteers moan about Brexit a lot, lot more than 'Remoaners' do — David__Osland (@David__Osland) January 28, 2024

9.

Breaking news: Rogue trader, confronted about the deliberate peddling of a dangerous product, denies all liability: “We did not do Brexit properly. Not the wrong kind of Brexit. We just didn't do Brexit properly" https://t.co/qRYu9mC1QD pic.twitter.com/YLIbkUdj6P — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) January 28, 2024

10.

This is brilliant from my pal @Matthew_Wright ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. You should all have a listen to the lunacy of die-hard Brexiteers like Ann Widdicombe. I voted leave – and I will happily say I was a total mug and it’s been an unmitigated disaster! pic.twitter.com/ssUYwK2Obm — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 28, 2024

11.

Ann Widdecombe. Ffs. Brexit is defined by those who champion it. Incapable of honesty or reason in the face of the epic damage they’ve done to our country, these deranged cultists double down instead of admitting the problems. So we stay stuck in shit creek. Unable to ‘move on’. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) January 28, 2024

12.

Very well argued Matthew, especially against someone who had no interest in engaging honestly. — Aaron T (@Thomo420o) January 28, 2024

13.

Widdecombe cannot name a single EU regulation (out of thousands) that was bad for the UK and should be junked. Not one. https://t.co/ObuiOhpxNN — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) January 28, 2024

14.

Widdecombe falsely claims that the EU subjects the UK to different visa rules. Untrue: the UK is subject to exactly the same rules as other non-EU countries without free movement. In fact the UK is on the list of countries whose nationals are exempt from visa requirements. https://t.co/Yk3tHgpGbu — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) January 28, 2024

We wouldn’t argue with Matthew Wright’s assessment of the situation.

Don’t think I’m on Anne’s Xmas card list: evasive non answers and a threat to hang up when held to account for #BrexitDisaster ‍♂️ https://t.co/83za8Dluw8 — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) January 28, 2024

