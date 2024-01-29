Entertainment

Matthew Wright pushing Ann Widdecombe for a Brexit apology is a long overdue delight

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 29th, 2024

Former Tory-MP-turned-Brexit-Party-MEP, Ann Widdecombe, has been one of the most strident Brexiters through the whole process, cosying up with Nigel Farage and joining in with stunts like this.

Stay classy.

When she spoke to LBC’s Matthew Wright, he took the opportunity to try and get her to acknowledge the lies told to get people to vote to leave the EU – and to apologise.

This is how it went.

“There were thousands and thousands – and I do mean thousands – of EU regulations which we could have got rid of over the course of the last four years. Nobody suggested we do it in the first four minutes.”

“Could you just tell us which ones were bad? Because a lot of EU rules are really sensible, so I’m just interested – out of the thousands and thousands, which ones …so you don’t know which ones are bad? We just throw them all out?”

“I’m sorry, Matthew, I’m not going to continue with this because I didn’t say that.”

No apology, then. What a surprise. Twitter/X was happy that someone had tried.

We wouldn’t argue with Matthew Wright’s assessment of the situation.

Ann Widdecombe compared being in the EU to slavery and these 8 takedowns were brutal

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Screengrab