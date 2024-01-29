Comic Sean McLoughlin still can’t believe this joke made it onto BBC1’s Live at the Apollo and people are very glad it did

Celebrity

There was one particular gag Live at the Apollo on BBC1 which went viral on Twitter and it’s quite the joke.

It was posted on Twitter by Sean McLoughlin, one of the comics on Saturday night’s show, who said he was still amazed they put it out on TV. But people were very glad it did.

Wait for the end. I'm in trouble. Still amazed they put this one on TV. pic.twitter.com/9wyfB8VDNZ — Sean McLoughlin (@SeanMcLoughlin) January 27, 2024

Didn’t see that coming.

And here’s just a little bit of the lots of love people had for it.

I couldn’t breathe for laughing the first time I heard Sean tell this joke https://t.co/78ztB61Rq1 — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) January 27, 2024

This is an absolutely masterful piece of writing. https://t.co/U0XZV9DbOH — Ollie Smith (@93_smitherens) January 27, 2024

superbly well crafted joke https://t.co/BlNNEEMf52 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 28, 2024

This might well be one of the most perfectly written jokes I've ever heard. https://t.co/QTAieiTO67 — Tolley (@Tolley85) January 27, 2024

In two words …

Follow @SeanMcLoughlin on Twitter here! And catch up with Live at the Apollo here.

READ MORE

This Taskmaster ‘wow monster’ moment has just gone viral again and it’s an absolute treat

Source @SeanMcLoughlin