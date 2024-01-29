Celebrity

Comic Sean McLoughlin still can’t believe this joke made it onto BBC1’s Live at the Apollo and people are very glad it did

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2024

There was one particular gag Live at the Apollo on BBC1 which went viral on Twitter and it’s quite the joke.

It was posted on Twitter by Sean McLoughlin, one of the comics on Saturday night’s show, who said he was still amazed they put it out on TV. But people were very glad it did.

Didn’t see that coming.

And here’s just a little bit of the lots of love people had for it.

In two words …

