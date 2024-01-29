This Taskmaster ‘wow monster’ moment has just gone viral again and it’s an absolute treat

Celebrity

While we eagerly await the next series of Taskmaster on Channel 4, this moment from the 12th series back in 2021 has been going viral again on Twitter.

And it’s a proper treat if you haven’t seen it and if you have then we reckon you’re probably going to want to watch it again.

The contestant: Alan Davies. The task: ‘One at a time, make a noise without the Taskmaster identifying you. The person who makes the most unidentifiable noises wins.’

if only i could watch the wow monster again for the first time, a truly iconic moment of taskmaster and television in general pic.twitter.com/opkwdpNAUV — deepa (@imagineremss) January 28, 2024

We can’t get enough Taskmaster. And neither can these people by the looks of it, beginning with someone who knows all about Taskmaster.

Genuinely the hardest I've ever laughed while watching taskmaster. Myself, me mother and my brother on the floor dying — Luca/Crab (@CRAB_CRASHERZ) January 28, 2024

my family and i had to pause the ep at this point bc we couldn't stop laughing for about 10 mins https://t.co/vvImT3ikoe — nell (@roomforhalfgood) January 29, 2024

You can watch the task with people who haven't seen it. I do that and it's always so funny to see their reactions to it — Strim In-Game (@StrimIn_Game) January 28, 2024

wow monster my BELOVED https://t.co/TfF2rVuSvV — Cam (@CamAlmeida_) January 28, 2024

