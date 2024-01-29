Celebrity

This Taskmaster ‘wow monster’ moment has just gone viral again and it’s an absolute treat

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2024

While we eagerly await the next series of Taskmaster on Channel 4, this moment from the 12th series back in 2021 has been going viral again on Twitter.

And it’s a proper treat if you haven’t seen it and if you have then we reckon you’re probably going to want to watch it again.

The contestant: Alan Davies. The task: ‘One at a time, make a noise without the Taskmaster identifying you. The person who makes the most unidentifiable noises wins.’

We can’t get enough Taskmaster. And neither can these people by the looks of it, beginning with someone who knows all about Taskmaster.

