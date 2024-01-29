Celebrity

This oddly disorientating old clip of Claudia Winkleman has just gone viral and it’s the most ’90s thing you’ll see today

Poke Staff. Updated January 29th, 2024

Time changes everything, obviously, and this clip of Claudia Winkleman talking to Anne Diamond and Nick Owen is 28 years old now.

It went viral after the phenomenal success of the second series of The Traitors and there’s something about it – quite a lot, in fact – which is oddly, supremely disorientating.

And it’s surely the most ’90s thing you’ll watch this week.

We don’t know where to start. Fortunately, these people did.

And finally …

Source @imshanereaction