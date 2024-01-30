Politics

This MAGA claim that the Super Bowl is rigged to let Taylor Swift help Biden win the election is even madder than Flat Earthism

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 30th, 2024

Even if you aren’t a Swiftie, you’ll probably be aware that musical megastar Taylor Swift is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, because social media – and, in some cases, news media – is obsessed with them.

Here’s the couple celebrating the Chiefs’ win over the Baltimore Ravens to bag a place in the Super Bowl.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took time out of his incredibly busy Trump brown-nosing schedule to share a conspiracy theory about the outcome of the Super Bowl on the 11th of February.

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.

Let’s just say the San Francisco 49ers have the opportunity to do the funniest thing.

Here’s how people who aren’t in the Trump cult have been reacting to the conspiracy theory.

Our sarcasm meter just broke.

