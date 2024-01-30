This MAGA claim that the Super Bowl is rigged to let Taylor Swift help Biden win the election is even madder than Flat Earthism

Politics

Even if you aren’t a Swiftie, you’ll probably be aware that musical megastar Taylor Swift is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, because social media – and, in some cases, news media – is obsessed with them.

Fox News is devoting a segment to attacking Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Bold strategy, Cotton! pic.twitter.com/RaUtjf6R2Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2024

Here’s the couple celebrating the Chiefs’ win over the Baltimore Ravens to bag a place in the Super Bowl.

| Taylor Swift on the field celebrating the Chiefs win today with Travis Kelce! pic.twitter.com/SuG0pj6x2X — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 28, 2024

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took time out of his incredibly busy Trump brown-nosing schedule to share a conspiracy theory about the outcome of the Super Bowl on the 11th of February.

Let’s just say the San Francisco 49ers have the opportunity to do the funniest thing.

Here’s how people who aren’t in the Trump cult have been reacting to the conspiracy theory.

1.

congratulations to Joe Biden on winning the Super Bowl https://t.co/pyy4OeOZco — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2024

2.

We're about to see an all-time high production of fragile male tears over Taylor Swift going to the Super Bowl. Delicious. — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) January 28, 2024

3.

America had the Greatest Generation: heroes selflessly going into combat for a cause greater than themselves. My generation has whatever this is: https://t.co/YTxHbbTlOX — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) January 29, 2024

4.

Did liberals put Taylor Swift and pro-vaccine Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl? Yes, we did. We also paid off the Chiefs' opponents with offers of Cabinet positions in the next Biden administration. — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) January 29, 2024

5.

I love the idea that liberals conspired to get Taylor Swift to date Travis Kelce and then rigged the playoffs because this somehow abstractly helps Biden. That’s where we shine. We can’t get free healthcare but perfectly execute a Riddler-esque conspiracy to ruin a football game — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) January 29, 2024

6.

I’ve said before that @VivekGRamaswamy’s entire political career is about getting revenge on the people who made fun of him in high school, and I’ve never been more sure of it than right now. https://t.co/FpuYpkAbwU — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 29, 2024

7.

I reveal the full liberal plan to use the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to re-elect President Joe Biden, turn everyone gay and hand out coupons for free abortions. You're welcome:https://t.co/t6iV1JszsX — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 29, 2024

8.

Kelce has the immaculate reception.

Kansas City wins the Super Bowl. Taylor has the immaculate conception.

Travis and Taylor get married.

Kaepernick is in the wedding party.

Vaccinations are required to attend.

Bud Lite is served. Biden wins in 2024.

Trump goes to prison in… pic.twitter.com/6IbV6O8DAn — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 29, 2024

9.

10.

The amount of right-wing mental energy going into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – the NFL is rigged! – is absurd, bordering on freakish. It’s just another made-for-Fox nothingburger, like not drinking Bud Light. Get a grip, you weirdos — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) January 29, 2024

11.

How small-minded do you have to be to think that anything you personally don’t like is due to huge conspiracy? Truly is the party of batshit. https://t.co/odnCl0UCre — Jeff Cannata (@jeffcannata) January 29, 2024

12.

I would love to watch Colin Kaepernick take a knee on the sidelines at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift sings the national anthem. You could fill an ocean with the MAGA tears. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 29, 2024

13.

The Chiefs won half the super bowls this decade before they ever started dating. It’s really funny that we’ve reached this point where conservatives don’t know shit about sports and think they’re for libs https://t.co/en77sZnYDO — Gary Treeman (@PurpyNFL) January 29, 2024

14.

Like so much of what Vivek says, he doesn't actually believe this. What he believes is that his fanbase is full of stone-cold morons who might https://t.co/OzS2BMCZEk — Stephen Asian Smith ️ (@PabloTorre) January 29, 2024

15.

HAHAHA. Right-wingers are so pissed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t joined their cult. Lying about rigged elections wasn’t enough – now they’re claiming the SUPER BOWL is rigged. What’s gonna be “rigged” next, the Westminster Dog Show? pic.twitter.com/M3TyBq5ykT — Larry Huynh (@larryhuynh) January 29, 2024

Our sarcasm meter just broke.

And if there's anything MAGA won't abide, it's a celebrity personality cult https://t.co/96NP0o9Peb — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 29, 2024

READ MORE

Metaphor of the Day – Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy gets swiped by his own ‘TRUTH’ poster

Image Screengrab