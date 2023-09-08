Metaphor of the Day – Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy gets swiped by his own ‘TRUTH’ poster

US

You may be aware of Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, whose profile increased greatly after the Fox News candidates’ debate.

He isn’t what you’d call the ‘common sense candidate’, having suggested that the FBI had something to do with 9/11 and should be abolished, that 18-year-olds should do national service before being allowed to vote and that convicted felons should have the right to own guns.

At a campaign stop in New Hampshire, he was attacked by his own campaign material – a portable billboard bearing his buzzword – TRUTH.

Vivek is getting crushed by the TRUTH pic.twitter.com/t1MM7P06zv — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 5, 2023

It was almost too on the nose – and the jokes practically wrote themselves.

1.

Don’t tell me God doesn’t have a sense of humor. https://t.co/cJnzNazez0 — Trey says Keep Calm and Ground Game On (@PowerOwn45) September 5, 2023

2.

A metaphor if ever there was one. https://t.co/pMSiD6V60p — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) September 7, 2023

3.

This is right out of Veep — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 7, 2023

4.

Sometimes the campaign ads write themselves https://t.co/lfWmEt49Az — Joe Rhode (@JoeRhode) September 5, 2023

5.

“America 2023” writers have NO subtlety. https://t.co/gCopQcok26 — Mark Byrnes (@byrnesms) September 6, 2023

6.

Hilarious and appropriate. — Dr. Simmons is On His Way Out of Here (@mathman_85) September 7, 2023

7.

Well, you can’t say The Simulation doesn’t have a sense of humor. https://t.co/itHNMzsvYv — Justin Gott (@MrJustinGott) September 6, 2023

8.

Comedy Gold https://t.co/ktLpBUSLRo — Life Of Lizard (@LifeOfLizzzzzz) September 5, 2023

9.

If you zoom out and pan left you’ll see the Truth sign is being pushed over by the universe. https://t.co/45vHxwd43f — Zack “Seed of the Serpent” Hunt (@ZaackHunt) September 7, 2023

10.

You think he got the message? https://t.co/pnoXnRlvAP — Matoula Mikos (@MatoulaMikos) September 7, 2023

11.

Everybody and everything has had it with this clown. https://t.co/YanhAVOnGJ — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) September 7, 2023

12.

This is the closest he’s been to the truth since his campaign started https://t.co/jmVCn2odST — Tom Hearden (@followtheh) September 7, 2023

Almost inevitably …

The truth hurts … — RMK! (@AjaxRmk) September 7, 2023

READ MORE

Ron DeSantis’ unhinged fake laugh is the stuff of nightmares

Source John Hasson Image Screengrab