Pics

Men have been answering ‘what stops you dressing like this?’ and we just found the runaway winner

John Plunkett. Updated January 31st, 2024

If the man or indeed the men in your life have been looking just a little bit distracted the last day or so, perhaps it’s because they’ve been thinking about this picture.

And – specifically – why they don’t dress like them.

The tweet went viral – wildly viral – and prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies.

But we reckon this one was our clear winner.

Nailed it.


Source @tunguz