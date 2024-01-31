Men have been answering ‘what stops you dressing like this?’ and we just found the runaway winner

Pics

If the man or indeed the men in your life have been looking just a little bit distracted the last day or so, perhaps it’s because they’ve been thinking about this picture.

And – specifically – why they don’t dress like them.

Men, what’s preventing you from dressing like this? pic.twitter.com/vEUNCqk9hS — Bojan Tunguz (@tunguz) January 28, 2024

The tweet went viral – wildly viral – and prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies.

I like sitting down sometimes https://t.co/uS4zlfnbDR — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) January 30, 2024

Dignity. Self respect. — Jasper Saunders (@jasper_saunders) January 28, 2024

The desire to retain some kind of feeling in my testicles. https://t.co/oaWCKoql9D — Jason (@NickMotown) January 30, 2024

Not everyone has a Baby Gap location near them — Chaotic Good (@ChaoticGood42_) January 29, 2024

A size chart https://t.co/HsdpwzzI9m — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 29, 2024

I’m grateful for whatever the reason is — Blue (@blue_but_dark) January 28, 2024

I never lost money from a bored ape https://t.co/WikK5OCoAN — Desus MF Nice (@desusnice) January 29, 2024

i need bloodflow to reach my feet — Whiny (@whinyunderscore) January 28, 2024

But we reckon this one was our clear winner.

I understand dryer settings. https://t.co/boNV9sqgRP — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) January 29, 2024

Nailed it.

The guy in the beige shirt and capri pants cannot be comfortable, this picture is an abomination. — samira (@THEsamira) January 29, 2024

New definition for “I’m crushin’ it” — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) January 30, 2024



Source @tunguz