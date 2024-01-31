Entertainment

This supercut of Coronation Street’s Jim McDonald punching people just works so well with a Motörhead soundtrack

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 31st, 2024

Manchester-based comedian Ash Preston has given the internet the gift it didn’t even know it wanted, and it’s a pop culture mash-up of epic proportions.

We’ll let him explain.

It’s a triumph, so it is. It got a huge thumbs up from X.

In related news, Ash’s post brought up this lovely claim to fame.

We can only presume no punches were thrown.

If you enjoyed that as much as we did, you can also find Ash on Instagram and Facebook or out in the real world at Leicester Comedy Festival on February 17.

