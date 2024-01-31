This supercut of Coronation Street’s Jim McDonald punching people just works so well with a Motörhead soundtrack

Entertainment

Manchester-based comedian Ash Preston has given the internet the gift it didn’t even know it wanted, and it’s a pop culture mash-up of epic proportions.

We’ll let him explain.

I've always wanted to put Jim McDonald from Coronation Street punching people to Motörhead. Today I did. Enjoy your evening x pic.twitter.com/l8Wy2Iaf9U — Ash Preston (@TheAshPreston) January 30, 2024

It’s a triumph, so it is. It got a huge thumbs up from X.

1.

This is a perfect music video. It actually makes the song better. And it’s a banging song https://t.co/STdZYNwtUO — The Blindboy Podcast (@bbboatclub) January 30, 2024

2.

Worth 92 seconds of anyone's time https://t.co/UwAFXKD9i1 — ™Wardy (@td_ward) January 30, 2024

3.

THIS is the quality content I signed up for. https://t.co/VcPICBpNI8 — The_Content_Apologist (@andreww1967) January 30, 2024

4.

This work of art belongs in the Louvre. https://t.co/aRIsqwTo2V — Jonny (@jonnyshire) January 30, 2024

5.

This is what people in the South of England see when they see a Nordie chatting in a reasonable tone https://t.co/fYIAUBo3sz — Phil Taggart (@philytaggart) January 30, 2024

6.

Hahahaha, #CoronationStreet"s mad Jim McDonald (Actor; Charles Lawson), immortalised in spectacular fashion! This is fantastic https://t.co/4jp78YrT3E — Vincent Barcelona (@retrospekt101) January 31, 2024

7.

Catch yerself on and have a look at this .. lovely stuff .. https://t.co/44vWnZR1Lv — Lovelystuff (@lovelystuff1878) January 30, 2024

In related news, Ash’s post brought up this lovely claim to fame.

I made the guy who plays Jim Mcdonald a lamb ciabatta once. I worked at Dmitri's deli near Granada Studios in Manchester. When I got back home to Bolton that evening & told my family they reacted like I'd just met the Pope https://t.co/8SNFHrwjeC — Hilary (@Hilary_W) January 30, 2024

We can only presume no punches were thrown.

Coronation Street characters balking at people going to London is a 37-second delight

