Alan Carr’s magnificent takedown of Jimmy Carr on Eight out of 10 Cats is one for the ages

Hard to believe we know but it’s been 12 years since Eight out of 10 Cats first appeared on Channel 4 in a one-off ‘mash-up’ night of programmes which, in this particular case, proved anything but a one-off.

And we mention it again because of this particular takedown from back in the day – not entirely sure which particular day – which was as simple as it was brutally effective.

Well played, sir!

‘Sibling rivalries are the best.’

@Samld1200 ‘That is an amazing 2 word punchline. This is why i love Alan carr.’

@marti5420 ‘How did he keep a straight face throughout that lol.’

@goliath_red1102 ‘Perfect timing. ‘

@SpiritmanProductions



Source YouTube Shorts Channel 4