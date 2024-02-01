Alan Sugar told BBC Breakfast why it’s bad to work from home and the entire internet replied as one

Celebrity

There’s a new series of BBC1’s The Apprentice which was presumably the reason why Alan Sugar was on BBC Breakfast today.

The Amstrad man took time out from explaining why the show’s format hasn’t been flogged to bits, 20 years in, to have a pop at people who deign to do their job from the comfort of their own homes.

It’s bad, said Suralan. And this is why.

Lord Alan Sugar explains why he’s not a fan of WFH pic.twitter.com/zuxkitvPev — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 1, 2024

And we can’t help but feel the good people of BBC Breakfast didn’t also have this in mind when they put the clip out.

Because basically the entire internet replied as one, and it was one of the day’s great joys.

“Thanks for joining us remotely, Alan” https://t.co/FenlsQa2Rf — Public Benjamin (@PublicBenjamin) February 1, 2024

If he’s not a fan of remote working/WFH why didn’t he make the journey into the studio to record this segment??? https://t.co/EAwoxKswmO — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) February 1, 2024

He’s not in the studio is he so he’s literally remote working — Daniels (@pieops) February 1, 2024

“Thank you to Alan Sugar there zooming in from home as he wasn’t arsed to come in to do the interview in person. Back to our team in the studio.” https://t.co/5R2UU1zHAl — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 1, 2024

Didn’t bother his arse to go to the studio, so why should people bother their arse going to an office. https://t.co/PHUUV37met — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) February 1, 2024

Alan Sugar here explaining why Working from Home is bad – by zoom calling from Home … https://t.co/BoBZlthR4L — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) February 1, 2024

Couldn’t make it into the studio, Alan? https://t.co/uATvC9whBQ — Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) February 1, 2024

And while we can’t say for sure 100% he’s at home – anyone been to Sir Alan’s home? Recognise it? – he was definitely working remotely …

Well played, @BBCBreakfast.

