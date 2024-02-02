25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Welcome to our round-up of favourite posts we’ve spotted on X this week. We’re keeping it light and bright to set the tone for the weekend.
If you see one you like, give them a retweet.
1.
Going to treat myself to a screwfix tonight pic.twitter.com/wg3V4z2qFR
— Parker (@panoparker) January 28, 2024
2.
Is it customary to leave a tip? pic.twitter.com/7k16d5ifhZ
— Ian Winick, Translator & Copywriter (@JohnLovesJulie) February 1, 2024
3.
Congrats to my tween for graduating at the top of his class from eye roll university.
— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) January 29, 2024
4.
I found them, the most middle class crisps pic.twitter.com/21Hqyk0JSJ
— Dr Francis Young (@DrFrancisYoung) January 30, 2024
5.
my brain at 3am: pic.twitter.com/o9deneykRk
— ☔ (@Whotfismick) January 28, 2024
6.
Breaking News on GB News | We go live to the Telegraph, Daily Mail, Sun, Daily Express still searching for Benefits of Brexit 4 years since the UK left the European Union. pic.twitter.com/XnxbltpndU
— Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) January 31, 2024
7.
Dropped a chip and caught it mid fall between two fingers like some sort of fat Mr. Miyagi.
— Jen (@brokemycoccyx) January 27, 2024
8.
If I see the word 'passionate' on a CV it goes in the bin. No one is passionate about insurance, fuck off
— Fesshole (@fesshole) February 1, 2024
9.
She is absolutely going to absolutely smash it in the Championship. Great signing. pic.twitter.com/uAn22YDRto
— John Green (@sportswithjohn) February 1, 2024
10.
ryan gosling in drive (2011) pic.twitter.com/LU6zt01bsW
— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) January 28, 2024
11.
got caught returning to the scene of the mccrime pic.twitter.com/h0z9TtCvlJ
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) January 28, 2024
12.
Imagine going to a record label today and being like “yeah we’ve got a great new track we want to put out…it’s about Rasputin, Russia’s greatest love machine.”
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 1, 2024