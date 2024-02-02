Entertainment

The Apprentice kicked off with kitchen disasters, backstabbing and boardroom cringe – just how we like it

Poke Staff. Updated February 2nd, 2024

SPOILERS AHEAD

With its challenge location of an imposing Scottish Castle, series 18 of the Apprentice hit the screens on Thursday night like the unholy offspring of Made in Chelsea and the Traitors.

2024’s collection of overconfident Dragon wannabes, segregated by gender because it’s always 1954 in the boardroom, proceeded to make Year 10 work experience kids look like the finalists of Masterchef: the Professionals, even managing to coat fishcakes in crumble mix intended for the rhubarb dessert.

If you were wondering what the standards are going to be like in this series, the crumble fishcake team won the challenge, because their opponents managed to half-cook the sausages, provided the bad food so late that the clients couldn’t wait for an edible substitution – and then asked for a tip for the disastrous day.

One candidate, Asif, inadvertently provided us with the best moment of the show – and possibly of the series – when he jumped the gun with a burst of applause at the men’s team’s supposed win, seconds before their drastic loss was announced.

We’d say “R.I.P. Asif’s dignity”, but that was long dead by then.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the first episode.

