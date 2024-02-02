The Apprentice kicked off with kitchen disasters, backstabbing and boardroom cringe – just how we like it

Entertainment

SPOILERS AHEAD

With its challenge location of an imposing Scottish Castle, series 18 of the Apprentice hit the screens on Thursday night like the unholy offspring of Made in Chelsea and the Traitors.

On this week's #TheApprentice, the teams have to organise and run a corporate awayday in Scotland, including a tour. Let's hope they know more about Scotland than previous candidates knew about Wales #TheApprentice – Thursdays 9pm @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/gRyHCYv0Ic — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 29, 2024

2024’s collection of overconfident Dragon wannabes, segregated by gender because it’s always 1954 in the boardroom, proceeded to make Year 10 work experience kids look like the finalists of Masterchef: the Professionals, even managing to coat fishcakes in crumble mix intended for the rhubarb dessert.

Me after eating the fishcakes with crumble covered over them #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/e9KYdgmvNx — adam (@adam_milligan__) February 1, 2024

If you were wondering what the standards are going to be like in this series, the crumble fishcake team won the challenge, because their opponents managed to half-cook the sausages, provided the bad food so late that the clients couldn’t wait for an edible substitution – and then asked for a tip for the disastrous day.

One candidate, Asif, inadvertently provided us with the best moment of the show – and possibly of the series – when he jumped the gun with a burst of applause at the men’s team’s supposed win, seconds before their drastic loss was announced.

one of the greatest #TheApprentice moments of all time pic.twitter.com/K8Tpdex1R5 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) February 1, 2024

We’d say “R.I.P. Asif’s dignity”, but that was long dead by then.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the first episode.

Why do all #TheApprentice candidates look like they were created by AI? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 1, 2024

‘We’re going on a corporate away day’ *staff sigh* ‘It’s being organised by #TheApprentice candidates’ *the staff* pic.twitter.com/csvhQKPbJR — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) February 1, 2024

I adore #TheApprentice. No other programme on television, apart from Four in a Bed, makes me realise that there are far bigger wankers in the world than me. — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 1, 2024

It’s time for LinkedIn on the telly! #TheApprentice — Sam (@sam_bambs) February 1, 2024

‘£2850 and it’s a deal’ ‘Can you do £2860?’ World class negotiating, right there#TheApprentice — AngryBritain.com (@AngryBritain) February 1, 2024

60 quid a head for some sausage and Yorkshire puddings? Get yourself to big tescos #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/RkNOAZnvho — Tom (@tommtthw) February 1, 2024

the first thing #TheApprentice candidates see when they leave the Scottish castle after failing pic.twitter.com/Bor9YXRHRU — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) February 1, 2024

I would make myself stand out by not laughing at a single one of Lord Sugar’s jokes — Rob Temple (@RobTemple101) February 1, 2024

Welcome to The Appraitors. Leading businesspeople tackle tasks and aim to be Lord Sugar's associate. Standing in the way are The Appraitors who try to sabotage each project. Can the teams spot who's spoiling their progress or will The Appraitors emerge victorious?#TheApprentice — James Marsters (@earlofbeverley) February 1, 2024

