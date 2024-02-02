Celebrity

Frank Skinner once said Tom Jones danced ‘like a bear trying to get out of a tuxedo’ and it’s the truest, funniest thing you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated February 2nd, 2024

Here’s a rather fabulous spot courtesy of the great Frank Skinner.

It’s not a new observation of his – and it’s definitely not a new video – but put them together as @SoBloodyShy did over on Twitter and it’s just magnificent.

Surely won’t see a funnier or truer thing today.

Ours too.

And because it got us thinking about Frank Skinner, it reminded us of the time he thought Gordon Ramsay had cut his hand off in a blender. Feels about a hundred years ago now, but it’s probably not quite that long.

Source @SoBloodyShy