Frank Skinner once said Tom Jones danced ‘like a bear trying to get out of a tuxedo’ and it’s the truest, funniest thing you’ll watch today

Here’s a rather fabulous spot courtesy of the great Frank Skinner.

It’s not a new observation of his – and it’s definitely not a new video – but put them together as @SoBloodyShy did over on Twitter and it’s just magnificent.

Frank Skinner once described Tom Jones dancing as like a bear trying to get out of a tuxedo. https://t.co/cWJsLECpgx — Jason (@SoBloodyShy) February 1, 2024

Surely won’t see a funnier or truer thing today.

That has made my Friday — Scott Walters (@ScottieWalters1) February 2, 2024

Ours too.

And because it got us thinking about Frank Skinner, it reminded us of the time he thought Gordon Ramsay had cut his hand off in a blender. Feels about a hundred years ago now, but it’s probably not quite that long.

Source @SoBloodyShy