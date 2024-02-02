A headline about a suspected spy pigeon had the internet in a flap – 15 funniest reactions
It may not make the cut for Headline of the Year, but this article from Sky News has to be in with a shout for the award for randomness – which should definitely be a thing.
Pigeon suspected of being Chinese spy released by police after eight months
— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 1, 2024
tl;dr
The bird was taken into custody in India after being spotted with two leg rings bearing what appeared to be Chinese writing. After eight months, it was identified as a Taiwanese racing pigeon and released to find its way home. Or get lost, as the case may be.
Naturally, the headline couldn’t fly under the radar, resulting in these favourite reactions.
1.
Proper headline https://t.co/tsccSdNlxD
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 1, 2024
2.
A manifestation of what @gordoncorera has termed ‘the pigeon gap’ – our failure to keep up with the Chinese investment in pigeons https://t.co/3gVBudK4NO
— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 1, 2024
3.
For attempting a coo? https://t.co/1eNwJjSZjA
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 1, 2024
4.
The pigeon seconds after leaving the police station — https://t.co/6CtXRQtOjg pic.twitter.com/PTfE7thyT0
— James Topham (@JamesTophamWord) February 1, 2024
5.
Erm, lads, it's 1 February, not 1 April…
— Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) February 1, 2024
6.
https://t.co/2Z1cmkDteO pic.twitter.com/vPXjdVESHn
— Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) February 1, 2024
7.
The Spy Who Came in From the Cooed https://t.co/Odo1tIworK
— Otto English (@Otto_English) February 1, 2024
8.
The suspect has been named as Ho Ming https://t.co/9DDbyk5jau pic.twitter.com/qSjOEZYAM5
— Martin (@_SmartUK) February 1, 2024
9.
Dick Dastardly must be furious with all that time wasted. https://t.co/07w014bdyL
— Graham (@GrahamOfTheDead) February 1, 2024
10.
That's the last time it flies to Hartlepool. https://t.co/AhL9gMfAt2
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 1, 2024
11.
Big week for animals. https://t.co/R2XWDNVkOx
— Alex Micu (@axelk) February 1, 2024
12.
https://t.co/AhL9gMfAt2 pic.twitter.com/CZYsDzWlP1
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 1, 2024
13.
January was a really weird month
February: hold my drink https://t.co/Q49ijZ9It7 pic.twitter.com/r8MzItVXtN
— Funk Butcher (@FunkButcher) February 1, 2024
14.
Pigeon does bird for 8 months
— ⚔️ Siantinkerbell ⚔️ (@siantinkerbell) February 1, 2024
15.
Speckled Jim Philby https://t.co/NMoCdbiPbr
— Jack Blackburn (@HackBlackburn) February 1, 2024
And finally …
Glad to finally put this difficult phase of my life behind me. https://t.co/s4DRGDN8wj
— Michael Pidgeon (@Pidge) February 1, 2024
