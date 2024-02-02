A headline about a suspected spy pigeon had the internet in a flap – 15 funniest reactions

Animals

It may not make the cut for Headline of the Year, but this article from Sky News has to be in with a shout for the award for randomness – which should definitely be a thing.

Pigeon suspected of being Chinese spy released by police after eight months Read more https://t.co/zkfEUGHBks — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 1, 2024

tl;dr

The bird was taken into custody in India after being spotted with two leg rings bearing what appeared to be Chinese writing. After eight months, it was identified as a Taiwanese racing pigeon and released to find its way home. Or get lost, as the case may be.

Naturally, the headline couldn’t fly under the radar, resulting in these favourite reactions.

1.

2.

A manifestation of what @gordoncorera has termed ‘the pigeon gap’ – our failure to keep up with the Chinese investment in pigeons https://t.co/3gVBudK4NO — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 1, 2024

3.

For attempting a coo? https://t.co/1eNwJjSZjA — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 1, 2024

4.

The pigeon seconds after leaving the police station — https://t.co/6CtXRQtOjg pic.twitter.com/PTfE7thyT0 — James Topham (@JamesTophamWord) February 1, 2024

5.

Erm, lads, it's 1 February, not 1 April… — Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) February 1, 2024

6.

7.

The Spy Who Came in From the Cooed https://t.co/Odo1tIworK — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 1, 2024

8.

The suspect has been named as Ho Ming https://t.co/9DDbyk5jau pic.twitter.com/qSjOEZYAM5 — Martin (@_SmartUK) February 1, 2024

9.

Dick Dastardly must be furious with all that time wasted. https://t.co/07w014bdyL — Graham (@GrahamOfTheDead) February 1, 2024

10.

That's the last time it flies to Hartlepool. https://t.co/AhL9gMfAt2 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 1, 2024

11.

Big week for animals. https://t.co/R2XWDNVkOx — Alex Micu (@axelk) February 1, 2024

12.

13.

January was a really weird month February: hold my drink https://t.co/Q49ijZ9It7 pic.twitter.com/r8MzItVXtN — Funk Butcher (@FunkButcher) February 1, 2024

14.

Pigeon does bird for 8 months — ⚔️ Siantinkerbell ⚔️ (@siantinkerbell) February 1, 2024

15.

Speckled Jim Philby https://t.co/NMoCdbiPbr — Jack Blackburn (@HackBlackburn) February 1, 2024

And finally …

Glad to finally put this difficult phase of my life behind me. https://t.co/s4DRGDN8wj — Michael Pidgeon (@Pidge) February 1, 2024

READ MORE

The Metro’s hilariously NSFW headline about the cold weather made everyone’s eyes water – 21 funniest responses

Source Sky News Image NickyPe on Pixabay