If you only watch one Apprentice moment ever again, then make it this one (and watch it again and again)

John Plunkett. Updated February 2nd, 2024

The Apprentice was back on BBC1 and it was entirely as you imagined it was going to be. Actually, to be more accurate, it was entirely as you imagined it would be – squared. Or possibly cubed.

Because not only did it feature all the usual stuff (and suspects) it also featured arguably the greatest Apprentice moment ever.

If you only ever watched 28 seconds of The Apprentice again, make it this 28 seconds.

He’s hired!

We’re with @TobyonTV.

Aye.

