If you only watch one Apprentice moment ever again, then make it this one (and watch it again and again)

The Apprentice was back on BBC1 and it was entirely as you imagined it was going to be. Actually, to be more accurate, it was entirely as you imagined it would be – squared. Or possibly cubed.

Because not only did it feature all the usual stuff (and suspects) it also featured arguably the greatest Apprentice moment ever.

If you only ever watched 28 seconds of The Apprentice again, make it this 28 seconds.

He’s hired!

literally replayed this 3 times and absolutely cackled every single time, most iconic moment of the series and it’s only the first episode — ❥ – ash (@milfsyuri) February 1, 2024

Us in legal meetings when they use a big word we don't understand x https://t.co/DnUGVURPen — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) February 2, 2024

THE LOOKS FROM THE GIRLS WHEN HE STARTED CLAPPING #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/aVpcTy7Umg — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) February 1, 2024

The way I actually cringed for him LMAO — Dave (@DavidMackayyy) February 1, 2024

We’re with @TobyonTV.

one of the greatest #TheApprentice moments of all time pic.twitter.com/K8Tpdex1R5 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) February 1, 2024

Aye.

I’d pack my bag and leave if that was me — Hannah Cassidy (@hannah_cassidy) February 1, 2024

