Politics

Tens of Ann Widdecombe fans turned out to support Reform UK – 12 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 5th, 2024

We recently saw the Reform Party – which used to be the Brexit Party – getting thoroughly panned for boasting about its level of support, when that support looks like this –

A group ofabout 25 people standing by Richard Tice outside his headquarters.

A group of about 30 supporters with a different reform candidate.

To give credit where it’s due, the image shared by Wellingborough‘s Reform candidate, Ben Habib of the big turnout to see Ann Widdecombe, showed a lot more support …possibly as many as 65.

@backbrexitben post - Fantastic turnout this evening to see Ann Widdecombe and Brexit Ben !! Thank you for your support. This is our moment. photo of about 50 people in a room with Anne Widdecombe and Ben Habib at the front. Almost all the people are at least 60 years old.

It’s obviously in the bag for the next election.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Author Otto English had a very personal memory of Ann Widdecombe.

READ MORE

Reform UK boasted about the numbers at its ‘action day’ and got owned into next year – and it’s only January

Source Ben Habib Image Screengrab