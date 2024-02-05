Tens of Ann Widdecombe fans turned out to support Reform UK – 12 favourite reactions
We recently saw the Reform Party – which used to be the Brexit Party – getting thoroughly panned for boasting about its level of support, when that support looks like this –
To give credit where it’s due, the image shared by Wellingborough‘s Reform candidate, Ben Habib of the big turnout to see Ann Widdecombe, showed a lot more support …possibly as many as 65.
It’s obviously in the bag for the next election.
1.
Her suit is clearly stolen. https://t.co/EGgyZaAdxL
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 4, 2024
2.
Congrats to Ben Habib & Ann Widdecombe on their wedding. It was a lovely occasion. Of course the food had to be liquidised & Betty & Trevor had a mix up with their dentures.
Paramedics were called to the honeymoon suite to treat a back injury & are now receiving counselling. pic.twitter.com/HngFrJRGeL
— Robert Sproggit (@robertsproggit) February 4, 2024
3.
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 3, 2024
4.
The future of the party looks bright.
— Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) February 3, 2024
5.
Average age: 96
Average IQ: same. https://t.co/Ykvan92O4p
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) February 4, 2024
6.
Breaking: Cocoon remake to be shot in Uk. https://t.co/sRco1yooIJ
— Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) February 3, 2024
7.
That reminds me… I need to find my old 'Evil Dead' DVD! https://t.co/mwkp24qjF7
— GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) February 4, 2024
8.
It’s truly astonishing what scientists can do with a drop of blood preserved in Jurassic amber. https://t.co/QjFQ6ht1t0
— Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ☠️ (@g_gosden) February 3, 2024
9.
I see you haven't got any people from the generation who's futures you've ruined https://t.co/0T09BHfFxQ
— Irritated llama (@Irritatedllama) February 4, 2024
10.
Ann Widdecombe because she's so relevant and appealing? pic.twitter.com/R8JNL38ZxW
— Bee (@beezlebum) February 4, 2024
11.
I assume this is a meeting of the local “Young Conservatives”
— Peter Allen (@PeterAl40121873) February 4, 2024
12.
Anyone who considers Widdecombe a useful political ally is certainly unfit for elected office https://t.co/NUQErOwLQg
— Tony O'Brien (@Chanctonman) February 4, 2024
Author Otto English had a very personal memory of Ann Widdecombe.
Whenever I see Ann Widdecombe, I'm reminded that she dubbed my mother… a lifelong Conservative… a "Communist" because mum had the temerity to take her to task over some comments Widders made about asylum seekers.
Extraordinary that this woman remains relevant in 2024 https://t.co/6C6YJ2AdP7
— Otto English (@Otto_English) February 4, 2024
