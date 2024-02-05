Politics

Donald Trump thinks he looks like Elvis, and reason has left the building – 15 scathing verdicts

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 5th, 2024

The US Right invented the term Trump Derangement Syndrome to refer to criticism of Orange Jesus by anyone left of centre. However, there’s not much more deranged than Trump’s Truth Social account – like this recent post.

For many years, people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think? Includes an image of half of Trump's face lined up agains half of Elvis' face.

The delusional ‘truth’ was spotted by the ever vigilant Acyn, who shared it to a less cultish audience.

People stopped laughing long enough to post a few comments.

Perhaps the former president and current defendant simply misread something.

