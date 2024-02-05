Donald Trump thinks he looks like Elvis, and reason has left the building – 15 scathing verdicts

Politics

The US Right invented the term Trump Derangement Syndrome to refer to criticism of Orange Jesus by anyone left of centre. However, there’s not much more deranged than Trump’s Truth Social account – like this recent post.

The delusional ‘truth’ was spotted by the ever vigilant Acyn, who shared it to a less cultish audience.

Trump on his social media platform: For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/HzidTHhE1N — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2024

People stopped laughing long enough to post a few comments.

AIDE: President Trump, Biden's economy is booming and even Fox is starting to report on it. What do you want us to do?

TRUMP: Say I look like Elvis. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 4, 2024

Just normal presidential stuff https://t.co/G3KH8KrDy5 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 3, 2024

For so many years people have been saying that Brad Pitt and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think? https://t.co/fm6m94EdRA pic.twitter.com/WJdSMVuPdL — ArmenianAbs/Mark/Personal Jesus (@MarkEllison06) February 3, 2024

“Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. They need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them. People with this disorder may lack the ability to understand or care… pic.twitter.com/Je0H55VCx1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 3, 2024

Biff is not even the same species as Elvis https://t.co/a2hRBZZxW7 — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) February 4, 2024

Fcuk me! Trump reckons he's mistaken for Elvis https://t.co/zIfD31csLH — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) February 4, 2024

For so many years people have been saying that Lassie and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think? https://t.co/Gbvk5yWsb2 pic.twitter.com/HofjCHHnrE — The Regal Beagle (@the_rbeagle) February 4, 2024

Trump says he’s an Elvis look alike. Hopefully he will soon be doing the Jailhouse Rock. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/KweC85U5pB — Pickwick the Dodo (@LesleyHustler1) February 4, 2024

Will all the people who told Donald he looks like #Elvis please come forward, and confirm/explain… pic.twitter.com/7YiQ9LyHff — D Marie (@Gypsysoul1968) February 4, 2024

They got an Elvis impersonator for this anniversary party at Mar-a-Lago tonight. pic.twitter.com/BpVsgCn9Zn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 4, 2024

It’s so nice to finally see tRump asking the important questions that affect us all.

Idiot. https://t.co/FDibzuPnwo — Biden/Harris2024✊✊✊️‍ (@jrodriguez1126) February 3, 2024

I think we're going to start seeing "Elvis/JFK Jr 2024" flags. — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) February 3, 2024

Trump on his social media platform: For so many years people have been saying that this fish and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think? https://t.co/KKk8tfPWVc pic.twitter.com/iuCLCugFwR — Jane (@localnotail) February 4, 2024

Perhaps the former president and current defendant simply misread something.

They say you look like Evil, Donald. Evil. Not Elvis. — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) February 3, 2024

Source Truth Social H/T @Acyn