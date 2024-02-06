Weird World

The National Trust cheerfully embraced this Sunday Sport ‘kinky dogging’ story and people loved them for it

John Plunkett. Updated February 6th, 2024

It’s fair to say if the National Trust hadn’t shared this Sunday Sport story on Twitter then neither you or I would be any the wiser (we haven’t got round to reading our copy yet).

So all the awards, then, for the National Trust’s communications director Celia Richardson who took this ‘kinky dogging’ story at a National Trust estate and ran with it, she really ran with it.

Well, indeed. English Heritage, look to your oats!

And we weren’t the only ones who loved it.

And just in case you were wondering or, er, fancied paying a visit, it’s Dunham Massey in Cheshire.

To conclude …

Seconded. Feel those NT memberships go through the roof.

Source @CeliaRichards0n