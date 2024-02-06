The National Trust cheerfully embraced this Sunday Sport ‘kinky dogging’ story and people loved them for it
It’s fair to say if the National Trust hadn’t shared this Sunday Sport story on Twitter then neither you or I would be any the wiser (we haven’t got round to reading our copy yet).
So all the awards, then, for the National Trust’s communications director Celia Richardson who took this ‘kinky dogging’ story at a National Trust estate and ran with it, she really ran with it.
Communications teams at the other museums and galleries get so envious of us at the National Trust. You just can’t pull in headlines like this at the Tate or V&A. pic.twitter.com/nhWNzVxSSR
— Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) February 6, 2024
Well, indeed. English Heritage, look to your oats!
And we weren’t the only ones who loved it.
You’re on fire, Celia!
— Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 6, 2024
Well obviously. Have you tried parking near the V&A? Totally unsuited for dogging.
— Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) February 6, 2024
“Sex people”
— @[email protected] (@mrchrisaddison) February 6, 2024
@nationaltrust doggedly recruiting new members by offering membership with benefits.
— Paul Gibson (@PaulGibson20) February 6, 2024
National Thrust
— Dr Bella MC (@Dr_BellaR) February 6, 2024
The big question is – did they show their membership cards?
— Becky Smith (@bexianasmith) February 6, 2024
And just in case you were wondering or, er, fancied paying a visit, it’s Dunham Massey in Cheshire.
Is that Dunham? Down the road from me. Was going to go today but the weather is awful. Must keep my eyes peeled next time I visit
— Linda McDowell (@lindyloocody2) February 6, 2024
Yes its Dunham… we do a walk around there few times a week
— Jez #-4% (@jez0194) February 6, 2024
Fairly sure you can make this headline scan to the *verses* (not the chorus) of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious https://t.co/7AB9Zwra9f
— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) February 6, 2024
There’s probably a huge untapped market for the gift shop here… https://t.co/YIzfCzlz1m
— Rob (@rotster) February 6, 2024
To conclude …
Whoever hired Celia made a career defining decision
Awesome comms. Humour and determination https://t.co/zlA1vwBUu1
— Sir Guy of Guisborne – Carry On Number One (@SirGuyGuisborne) February 6, 2024
Seconded. Feel those NT memberships go through the roof.
Source @CeliaRichards0n