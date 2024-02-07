Marjorie Taylor Greene’s gammon-fisted take on insurrections and inaugurations will have you facepalming into the next presidency

Politics

To the world of Marjorie Taylor Greene, now, where the gun-toting, Trump-loving Republican conspiracy theorist thought she’d come up with a proper zinger here.

Specially, her take on insurrections and inaugurations which, when we say it has to be seen to be believed, we are not exaggerating.

Greene: When they came to Washington to protest, you called that an insurrection but when Biden was inaugurated and this Capitol was surrounded with National Guard troops, none of you stood there and called that an insurrection pic.twitter.com/1gI2vnmEqf — Acyn (@Acyn) February 6, 2024

Sorrywhatpardon?

These people were definitely thinking what we’re thinking.

OMG.

The National Guard was at the Inauguration BECAUSE of the January 6th insurrection, you willfully ignorant dullard. https://t.co/fTUNiLtnJV — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 7, 2024

There’s a tree stump in the middle of a Louisiana swamp that’s smarter than this dumbfuck. https://t.co/IjqOlztT0o — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 6, 2024

A. National Guard surround the Capitol at every inauguration. It’s called protection. Not insurrection.

B. Because YOUR friends committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds 2 weeks before-THAT’S called insurrection-the Guard was increased.

C. Your intelligence is exhausting. https://t.co/V6Bhxh7ktG — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 7, 2024

The Capitol was surrounded because of the insurrection she helped plan before she was ever sworn in. I will never forgive the fools in Northwest Georgia that re-elected this mouth breathing idiot. https://t.co/SLrBTGeBNB — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 6, 2024

This thing had 3 sides, and you call that a triangle. But this thing with four sides, none of you stood there and called that a triangle!!! — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) February 7, 2024

Just maybe…hear me out now…. because Biden’s inauguration was NOT an insurrection? And National Guard troops were there BECAUSE of the insurrection you helped organize just days before? https://t.co/2FOgRamu1j — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) February 7, 2024

If brains were dynamite this idiot insurrectionist wouldn’t have enough to blow her nose https://t.co/Lbv2pnnP95 — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) February 6, 2024

She’s an idiot. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) February 6, 2024

So every inauguration was an insurrection? — Memeface1000000 (@Memeface1000000) February 6, 2024

To conclude …

My mom brought me up to keep my mouth shut when I didn’t have anything nice to say, but she continues to try my patience https://t.co/Q6qVSUt3wZ — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 6, 2024

To go with this from earlier in the week …

Marjorie Taylor Greene: The Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of in-dick-ta-ble crimes… pic.twitter.com/hVhr1FzsMQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 1, 2024

READ MORE

RIP to this fabulous Nigel Farage joke which has just been knocked on the head by Twitter

Source @Acyn