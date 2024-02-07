Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s gammon-fisted take on insurrections and inaugurations will have you facepalming into the next presidency

John Plunkett. Updated February 7th, 2024

To the world of Marjorie Taylor Greene, now, where the gun-toting, Trump-loving Republican conspiracy theorist thought she’d come up with a proper zinger here.

Specially, her take on insurrections and inaugurations which, when we say it has to be seen to be believed, we are not exaggerating.

Sorrywhatpardon?

These people were definitely thinking what we’re thinking.

To conclude …

To go with this from earlier in the week …

Source @Acyn