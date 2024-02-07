RIP to this fabulous Nigel Farage joke which has just been knocked on the head by Twitter

Twitter

Say what you like about Elon Musk – please – but we didn’t think he could make Twitter (still can’t bring ourselves to call it ‘X’) and then he goes and does this.

It was flagged by Dave Lee – @davelee1968 – who replied nine years ago to a tweet by Nigel Farage asking people to name what was behind him in the picture.

Can anyone name what's behind me in this picture? pic.twitter.com/Us2maW2iu3 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 6, 2015

Ancient history, obviously, but the reply by @davelee1968 lived on for reasons that are about to become obvious. Until now.

Well, 9 years after I posted it, this tweet has just got me banned from Twitter. I had to delete it or lose my account I can only imagine some humourless fuckstain decided to report it. Ah, well. It had a good run. pic.twitter.com/3RXFpBBmxM — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) February 6, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And in a glorious self-own by whoever the hell bothered to complain, the outpouring of love sent it viral all over again.

This must be the cancel culture that the right bang on about. — Dan Jones (@inxsdan) February 6, 2024

We have screenshots, though, so we can continue to enjoy it! — Chris A Tye (@chrisatyeartist) February 6, 2024

Disagree with your politics, but it was very funny. People need to chill out. Right wing snowflakes are definitely a thing… — Dunvallo Molmutius (@molmutius) February 6, 2024

Lets keep one of the best tweets ever alive by retweeting its screenshot far and wide https://t.co/aoiMJnaCX8 — Rachel Love-Howseman (@rachlove31) February 6, 2024

Saved to preserve forever! Thanks Dave. — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) February 6, 2024

Source @davelee1968