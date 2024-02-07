Twitter

RIP to this fabulous Nigel Farage joke which has just been knocked on the head by Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated February 7th, 2024

Say what you like about Elon Musk – please – but we didn’t think he could make Twitter (still can’t bring ourselves to call it ‘X’) and then he goes and does this.

It was flagged by Dave Lee – @davelee1968 – who replied nine years ago to a tweet by Nigel Farage asking people to name what was behind him in the picture.

Ancient history, obviously, but the reply by @davelee1968 lived on for reasons that are about to become obvious. Until now.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And in a glorious self-own by whoever the hell bothered to complain, the outpouring of love sent it viral all over again.

Source @davelee1968