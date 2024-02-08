Liz Truss has written a book and it’s not of the colouring variety – 13 responses very much worth reading

Politics

Never let it be said that Liz Truss has been wasting her time since she became an ex-prime minister after just 49 days in Downing Street.

Because it turns out Britain’s shortest-serving PM has written a book. And it’s much thicker than we imagined (the book, obviously).

Cover announcement Ten Years to Save the West by @trussliz “A call to action for fellow conservatives who share my belief in our nation and our way of life.” 16 April 2024 Pre-order: https://t.co/i3SRzcbbZT pic.twitter.com/1pTw0YILat — Biteback Publishing (@BitebackPub) February 8, 2024

Truss is obviously super-excited about it because a lettuce has never written a book, right?

My book Ten Years To Save The West is out on 16th April. Pre-order your copy of the UK edition now https://t.co/TuIPZYPSgM — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 8, 2024

And it’s fair to say it caused quite the splash. Just not the sort of splash Truss might have been hoping for.

1.

Lessons in government from Liz Truss. See also ‘How to Beat the Vikings’ by Æthelred the Unready, ‘Befriending your Barons’ by King John, and ‘Looking After your Nephews’ by Richard III. https://t.co/YDMrSsCEn6 — Marc Morris (@Longshanks1307) February 8, 2024

2.

The curious case of reverse imposter syndrome continues… https://t.co/6kuUExm94b — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) February 8, 2024

3.

“49 Days to Tank an Economy” would be a better read from a credibility perspective. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 8, 2024

4.

Looking forward to reading this sequel to her book “Just over a month to blow a 30

Billion hole on the economy, leaving the poorest and most vulnerable people in the country to pick up the pieces” …which was frankly unputdownable. https://t.co/0YLUVmG37q — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) February 8, 2024

5.

She wrote a book called “Ten Years To Save The West” when she couldn’t even outlast a lettuce. https://t.co/yLQXTuu0Ot — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) February 8, 2024

6.

You can’t orate, think, count, or reason, hence you’re now an international figure of ridicule… but a ten year plan right??? I’m laughing at you but it’s not even remotely funny — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) February 8, 2024

7.