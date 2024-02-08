Politics

Liz Truss has written a book and it’s not of the colouring variety – 13 responses very much worth reading

John Plunkett. Updated February 8th, 2024

Never let it be said that Liz Truss has been wasting her time since she became an ex-prime minister after just 49 days in Downing Street.

Because it turns out Britain’s shortest-serving PM has written a book. And it’s much thicker than we imagined (the book, obviously).

Truss is obviously super-excited about it because a lettuce has never written a book, right?

And it’s fair to say it caused quite the splash. Just not the sort of splash Truss might have been hoping for.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2