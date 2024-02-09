News

‘Vladimir Putin mocking Tucker Carlson might be the only truth spoken by Putin in the 2-hour interview’

Poke Staff. Updated February 9th, 2024

We’re not sure which department this comes from – either the one called ‘a plague on both their houses’ or ‘if you only watch one exchange from Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin, make it this one’.

And this one, very much this one.

We’re with @igorsushko.

Nailed it.