‘Vladimir Putin mocking Tucker Carlson might be the only truth spoken by Putin in the 2-hour interview’

We’re not sure which department this comes from – either the one called ‘a plague on both their houses’ or ‘if you only watch one exchange from Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin, make it this one’.

This is a hilarious shit show. Putin is now 28 minutes into his history lesson. This is the 3rd time Tucker tries to interrupt and Putin mocks Tucker for just being an entertainer and not a serious journalist. Tucker tries to fake laugh it off while Putin emasculates him. pic.twitter.com/ABLG3sVz0Q — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 9, 2024

And this one, very much this one.

46 minutes into his history lesson, Putin stops to mock Tucker for applying to the CIA when he was younger and getting rejected. pic.twitter.com/oyoADwytpI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 9, 2024

We’re with @igorsushko.

Putin mocking Tucker Carlson for getting rejected from joining the CIA might be the only truth spoken by Putin in the 2-hour interview. pic.twitter.com/F0pcsgKJ8s — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) February 9, 2024

Nailed it.

Ok, now I see the value in this interview. https://t.co/L4bSF8FhWk — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 9, 2024

the way Putin casually humiliates one of his most prominent and sympathetic interlocutors in the west here, after state media and the Kremlin spent ages praising him, is just brutal. Classic cheap power move https://t.co/aJbtX7pXmv — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 9, 2024

Me: "My enemy's enemy is not my friend"

Also me: "omg yes Vladdy get him bitch slayyyyy" https://t.co/qFRZ1a3xpF — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 9, 2024