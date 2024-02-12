Celebrity

Bob Mortimer’s tale of the time he met Sinéad O’Connor went viral and it’s just fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated February 12th, 2024

It started when the always followable Twitter account called @anon_opin shared this, well, anonymous opinion, about comedians causing offence.

And the mention of the great Bob Mortimer prompted @ArianeSherine to share this lovely story form the great man’s autobiography of when he met the late Sinéad O’Connor.

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Fabulous.

Last word to @ArianeSherine.

