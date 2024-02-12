Bob Mortimer’s tale of the time he met Sinéad O’Connor went viral and it’s just fabulous

Celebrity

It started when the always followable Twitter account called @anon_opin shared this, well, anonymous opinion, about comedians causing offence.

Whenever I hear anyone saying something along the lines of ‘comedians are meant to offend people’ I think of Bob Mortimer. The funniest person alive who has managed to never piss anyone off, ever. — anon_opin (@anon_opin) February 10, 2024

And the mention of the great Bob Mortimer prompted @ArianeSherine to share this lovely story form the great man’s autobiography of when he met the late Sinéad O’Connor.

Absolutely love this anecdote from Bob Mortimer’s autobiography about him meeting Sinéad O’Connor. https://t.co/07MoL64TIA pic.twitter.com/tvaNmtlwmB — Ariane Sherine (@ArianeSherine) February 11, 2024

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Fabulous.

Bob Mortimer is a lovely man and you can absolutely imagine him being star struck at meeting Sinead O’Connor. In fairness to Bob, we all would. She was a wonderful person. — Michelle Williams (@Meeshlwills) February 11, 2024

Bob Mortimer is a gift and I shall continue to treat him as such. https://t.co/3bEf8vW1mL — Lisa (@LKJMCA) February 12, 2024

It’s such a great audio book – the story about Jarvis Cocker at the Brit Awards will live rent free in my head forever — Alexander Griem (@alexandergriem) February 11, 2024

This is like when I met Bob Mortimer, I waited after the 25 years tour and he was going round having a chat with people, and I ended up face to face with this legend, who I’d been watching all my life, and who informed my entire sense of humour, I just said “Alreyt Bob” and fled. — Tom Arnoldy Bromley (@bromtomley) February 11, 2024

Just when you think you couldn’t love Bob Mortimer anymore …. This caused tears and difficulty breathing in our house https://t.co/fqWKmlfePW — Mancgas (@mancgas) February 11, 2024

Follow @anon_opin here, and buy Bob Mortimer’s autobiography here.

Last word to @ArianeSherine.

I just posted the above as it was funny, but coincidentally, my next book will be The Real Sinéad O'Connor, an in-depth biography of the legendary singer. 'Real' was the best way to describe her – she was always emotionally honest. This is out on 30th June https://t.co/qTdOxqW6HO pic.twitter.com/NCQWYVWfWv — Ariane Sherine (@ArianeSherine) February 12, 2024

Source @ArianeSherine