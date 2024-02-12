People have had it with this mothereffin influencer on a mothereffin plane

Entertainment

Why Are Influencers Like This? Episode 1,238,489.

TikToker dancing on a plane for likes pic.twitter.com/4XpaG0qkwU — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 10, 2024

This man’s face say everything that needs to be said.

Although we didn’t manage to track down the original post, we certainly spotted plenty of funny reactions to this one. Here are some relatable favourites.

1.

Take your fucking seat or I’ll have you arrested, you hugely irritating TikTok motherfucker. pic.twitter.com/nOkYXYeilC — Moog (@a_toots) February 10, 2024

2.

Is this an ad for that Boeing door https://t.co/rMISTVeSG4 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 11, 2024

3.

You can tell these aren’t Brits on the flight because every single person would have needed the loo one after the other until the irritating fuck gave up https://t.co/m92obIVs8P — Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) February 11, 2024

4.

Where are the snakes on a plane when you need them?!?! https://t.co/6nPdAxIEBy — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 11, 2024

5.

We need more air marshalls https://t.co/5jnAiBqGf7 — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) February 10, 2024

6.

If I was an Air Marshall I’d taser him like Adam Sandler in anger management https://t.co/risjIRadsD — barry bonds fan (@PoseyPence) February 10, 2024

7.

Social media has ruined the world — Alex Barnicoat (@mrbarnicoat) February 10, 2024

8.

Sit the fuck down pic.twitter.com/jbt7I8bXQU — Vitt (@WitchWithWords) February 11, 2024

9.

Look I know he doesn’t have a weapon or anything but this is terrorism and he should be on alllll the no-fly lists — Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) February 10, 2024

10.

How does he not feel awkward? — AVANDU (@Avandu_) February 10, 2024

11.

Unless he’s also handing out snacks I better not see this shit on my flight — Chrissie Mayr (@ChrissieMayr) February 10, 2024

12.

With my bare hands I would pull the remaining bolts off the wings https://t.co/APWDMwpZtO — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 10, 2024

Owain (@orhunt) spoke for the masses.

I’ve spent my entire life avoiding audience participation, you’re not getting a high-five through these barriers, asshole https://t.co/2xNTD7OIJS — Owain (@orhunt) February 11, 2024

Source @PicturesFoIder Image Screengrab