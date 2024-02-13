Sport

Aldi had the funniest (and definitely the most British) response to that Travis Kelce Super Bowl meme

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2024

It’s time to say goodbye to the Super Bowl for another year – what do you mean you haven’t even said hello yet – and this year was more memorable than most for a number of reasons.

And one of them was this lively exchange between Taylor Swift’s significant other Travis Kelce, yelling at his Kansas City Chiefs coach.

And the resulting, iconic picture which prompted no end of fabulous memes.

But surely none were better than Aldi, who absolutely knocked it out of the park.

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to be British to appreciate this, but it helps’.

And in the unlikely event you don’t know what the heck they’re talking about (or you’re American) …

Source @AldiUK