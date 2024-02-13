Aldi had the funniest (and definitely the most British) response to that Travis Kelce Super Bowl meme

Sport

It’s time to say goodbye to the Super Bowl for another year – what do you mean you haven’t even said hello yet – and this year was more memorable than most for a number of reasons.

And one of them was this lively exchange between Taylor Swift’s significant other Travis Kelce, yelling at his Kansas City Chiefs coach.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

And the resulting, iconic picture which prompted no end of fabulous memes.

The Mocking of Christ, by Carl Heinrich Bloch, 1880, via @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/Pelq6S4RzU — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) February 12, 2024

“Zero Emmys! Better Call Saul won ZERO Emmys!” pic.twitter.com/gepo0pOuNy — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) February 12, 2024

“55 BURGERS, 55 FRIES, 55 TACOS, 55 PIES, 55 COKES, 100 TATER TOTS, 100 PIZZAS, 100 TENDERS, 100 MEATBALLS, 100 COFFEES, 55 WINGS, 55 SHAKES, 55 PANCAKES, 55 PASTAS, 55 PEPPERS AND 155 TATERS” pic.twitter.com/EDCY9z3FTS — ITYSL memes (@ITYSL_memes) February 12, 2024

SPONGEBOB IS WATCHING. FUCKING SPONGEBOB. PUT ME IN THERE. pic.twitter.com/0siimcx7h2 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 12, 2024

DID YOU OR DID YOU NOT REGRET BUILDING THE BOMB pic.twitter.com/uJKvNTPB2V — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) February 12, 2024

But surely none were better than Aldi, who absolutely knocked it out of the park.

SO ALDI HAD A CAKE THAT WAS A LITTLE BIT SIMILAR TO THEIRS AND THEY TOOK THEM TO COURT OVER IT. THEY TOOK ALDI TO COURT OVER AN INSECT-LARVAE BASED BAKED GOOD WITH A SILLY LITTLE FACE ON IT. pic.twitter.com/W1AvWeJA03 — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) February 12, 2024

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to be British to appreciate this, but it helps’.

Whoever runs the Aldi social media account needs a raise. (And some cake.) — Jason. me/cfs forced retirement (@jas_mic) February 12, 2024

I love you guys — ️‍ Emerysmummy3011️‍ #BlackLivesMatter (@Emerysmummy3011) February 12, 2024

so much beef for cake — t____e (@icksibiti) February 12, 2024

Tell us about it – Ashley — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) February 12, 2024

And in the unlikely event you don’t know what the heck they’re talking about (or you’re American) …

As an NFL fan and ALDI customer, this is perfect. https://t.co/aKnO04sUVK — Jack Price-Harbach (@JPH4MidCheshire) February 12, 2024

Source @AldiUK