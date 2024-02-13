Politics

The GB News People’s Forum audience was much more interested in claiming expenses than voting Tory

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 13th, 2024

GB News has turned into something of a Tory MP social club, with Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Lee Anderson, Philip Davies and Esther McVey all working there as presenters. Other Conservative colleagues, such as Jeremy Hunt, feature as guests.

Last week, Rees-Mogg announced his stand-in for Monday’s show. It was a like-for-like substitution.

Given that there will be three by-elections this month, it seemed that giving the PM this platform might not be entirely fair.

He took questions from the audience on such diverse topics as –

The Tory record
The NHS
Rwanda
LGBTQ+ rights
Housing

One very angry man claiming to speak on behalf of ‘the vaccine injured’ looked like he wanted to punch the PM, who handled his question like he handled all the others – with a condescending air and rehearsed buzzwords.

Here’s multi-millionaire Rishi Sunak trying to relate with the struggling masses – and something that makes it even more of a facepalm moment.

Viewers weren’t impressed.

The Conservatives were obviously watching a different programme.

In the studio, GB News reporter Christopher Hope got the audience reaction, and probably wished he hadn’t.

Erm …

When a hand-picked audience is paid to be there and still doesn’t want to vote for you, is that a good thing or a bad thing?

Here’s the answer.

There’s nothing else for it. They’ll have to bring out the 2010 joke note from the Treasury.

