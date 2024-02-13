The GB News People’s Forum audience was much more interested in claiming expenses than voting Tory

Politics

GB News has turned into something of a Tory MP social club, with Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Lee Anderson, Philip Davies and Esther McVey all working there as presenters. Other Conservative colleagues, such as Jeremy Hunt, feature as guests.

Last week, Rees-Mogg announced his stand-in for Monday’s show. It was a like-for-like substitution.

Given that there will be three by-elections this month, it seemed that giving the PM this platform might not be entirely fair.

GB News is basically a full time Party Political Broadcast. And @ofcom loves it. https://t.co/n1vLEeIM5m — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) February 9, 2024

Amusing how an unelected Prime Minister was allowed free rein to put out a lengthy Party Political Broadcast in a byelection week, with no oversight, challenge or counter. — Morse (@MCMLXXVI__ad) February 12, 2024

He took questions from the audience on such diverse topics as – The Tory record

The NHS

Rwanda

LGBTQ+ rights

Housing One very angry man claiming to speak on behalf of ‘the vaccine injured’ looked like he wanted to punch the PM, who handled his question like he handled all the others – with a condescending air and rehearsed buzzwords.

Here’s multi-millionaire Rishi Sunak trying to relate with the struggling masses – and something that makes it even more of a facepalm moment.

Left: Rishi Sunak, "The things we have been through as a country.. Energy bills more than doubling.. The economic strain that has put on your family budgets" Right: Taxpayers foot £300k energy bill for MPs’ second homes pic.twitter.com/zKYg5UGC8D — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 12, 2024

Viewers weren’t impressed.

I don't quite know why I watched all of the Rishi Sunak thing on GB News but it was the most bizarre, badly filmed and most obviously biased thing I've seen in a long time. The presenter mostly seemed to be trying to help him out. And then gave him a box that they didn't open. — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) February 12, 2024

Rishi Sunak’s a perfect @GBNEWS fit: cheap, insincere and bad for the National interest. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 12, 2024

The Conservatives were obviously watching a different programme.

In the studio, GB News reporter Christopher Hope got the audience reaction, and probably wished he hadn’t.

Christopher Hope asks people what they thought of Rishi Sunak's Q&As at GB News .. I didn't learn anything new

.. I wasn't very impressed

.. I don't think Conservatives can win in the next election

.. Where do I hand in my expenses claims pic.twitter.com/NKfHC2lIDG — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 12, 2024

Erm …

Expenses claims? These people were paid to be there? https://t.co/wbJLvJnb7e — John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) February 12, 2024

When a hand-picked audience is paid to be there and still doesn’t want to vote for you, is that a good thing or a bad thing?

Here’s the answer.

1.

According to the @Conservatives account… Rishi Sunak “smashed it ” According to the heavily vetted GB News audience members… He didn’t. pic.twitter.com/5uZX2QgY7b — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 12, 2024

2.

What’s the opposite of the Midas Touch? Sunak’s got it in spades. https://t.co/2UbVdp7Klc — Simone Dumergue (@sdumergue5) February 12, 2024

3.

“What I really want to ask is: Where do I hand in my expenses claim?” . GB News audience member accidentally gives the game away – PAID to attend Rishi Sunak’s appearance on Tattoo TV . Host hurries him along pic.twitter.com/VGlbZgnoHJ pic.twitter.com/ddB8nzgZIR — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) February 12, 2024

4.

"As Prime Minister I once went to a rigged Q+A session, run by a client journalist outfit, with paid for audience members and came out of it with a lower popularity rating." https://t.co/oP2x0ZqXXY pic.twitter.com/dtyr6m9rm2 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 12, 2024

5.

They hyped it so much and this was the response of the crowd https://t.co/YGeVlkB6Ai — Riz (@___Riz1902) February 12, 2024

6.

Hahahahaaaahahaha *takes depth breat aaaahhhhahahahaa Even the people who want to support him can't support him. https://t.co/hKUoRceeuG — Liam Smith (@TypicalLeoUK) February 12, 2024

7.

If you're a right wing dingbat and you can't impress GBeebies then you're really fucking useless. https://t.co/L8J9zlk7QN — andy peacock (@AndyPeacock999) February 12, 2024

8.

Poor old @christopherhope after all his efforts the spineless one couldn’t even convince a Tory bias audience https://t.co/qvEPzEi7CE — Baroness of Amsterdam #GTTO (@jmd60) February 12, 2024

9.

To whoever is advising Mr Sunak to participate in this nonsense – keep it up! Comedy value is priceless. https://t.co/iSYjV2D8zB — scarlett636 (@shhhyounohoo) February 12, 2024

10.

GB News in a nutshell. A bit of bluster, someone worrying about their expenses then some anti-vaxxer stuff. https://t.co/itiXjwxvrC — Mark Shepstone (@MrShepstone) February 12, 2024

11.

Yeah Rishi smashed to pieces the last chance he had to gain few votes. — Savan Qadir (@savanQadir) February 12, 2024

12.

13.

In 2024 you can't even pay people enough to like Tories. https://t.co/qEuNVJUy7a — Dr Paul Budd Brexaster Resister #FBPE #FBPR (@PaulCanOnlyGet1) February 13, 2024

14.

It just goes from crap to crappier for Sunak and GB News. https://t.co/0fivqAhlhL — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) February 13, 2024

There’s nothing else for it. They’ll have to bring out the 2010 joke note from the Treasury.

@GregHands GREG GET THE FUCKING PAPER OUT AGAIN THIS IS AN EMERGENCYhttps://t.co/il4MAOeroM — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) February 12, 2024

