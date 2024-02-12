Michael Gove says Rishi Sunak is ‘one of the most gifted leaders in the western world’ and we don’t know whether to laugh or cry

Politics

Another day, another Tory trying desperately to prop up an obviously crumbling Government – and this time, it’s Michael Gove.

Here’s what he said to Trevor Phillips about the PM.

'The prime minister is one of the most gifted leaders in the western world, he is someone who has a razor sharp intellect, great integrity, a determination to do what is right and a plan for Britain'@michaelgove on PM Rishi Sunak ⬇️#TrevorPhillips https://t.co/fhIHlpTGAF pic.twitter.com/8TwMqbncPp — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 11, 2024

Is this Rishi Sunak with razor-sharp intellect and great integrity in the room with us now, Mr. Gove?

These people picked up their jaws from the floor and had their say.

1.

'And trust me, I know a gifted leader when I see one.' pic.twitter.com/FwiDWnp2Rs — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) February 11, 2024

2.

Sunak one of the most gifted leaders in the western world.. Send help, I can't breathe#Sunakered #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/PuQrl3ekJ0 — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) February 11, 2024

3.

"one of the most gifted leaders in the western world" Is that the same Sunak who got "taken by surprise" by Piers Morgan? — Russell England (@RussellEngland) February 11, 2024

4.

Any remaining notion regarding the soundness & quality of Gove's judgement must now surely hit the floor ! https://t.co/LBt5OMaBsY — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) February 11, 2024

5.

Fuck. Me. Backwards. And if I hear "we have a plan and we're sticking to the plan, Labour don't have a plan" one more time, I may put a brick through the TV screen. https://t.co/pxqOtF8J7m — Lady Bee Middlemast-Neal #FuckYouBigots (@Mistyswoman) February 11, 2024

6.

When you know Gove is a consummate liar, his praise of Sunak seems like trolling. Ridiculous levels of sycophancy, in a week when Sunak has been morally abysmal… and in a country clearly broken by profound Tory failure. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) February 11, 2024

7.

And then he said …..

"Absolutely 100% … he's one of the most gifted leaders in the western world.. " #MichaelGove on #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/kDRW737NPl — Mike Bridges (@WeCopyYouDown) February 11, 2024

8.

#TrevorPhillips: Is Rishi Sunak the guy you want front & centre in what promises to be the toughest election campaign in our memory? Michael Gove: "Absolutely 100%… he's one of the most gifted leaders in the western world.. " #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/NO3oGfwFmL — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 11, 2024

9.

'The prime minister is one of the most gifted leaders in the western world, he is someone who has a razor sharp intellect, great integrity, a determination to do what is right and a plan for Britain' Michael Gove’s rehearsing his stand up act. pic.twitter.com/FLS0WDDv8d — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 11, 2024

Chris Renwick might have accidentally stumbled upon something.

This is like one of those references you write for a really crap colleague you want to ensure gets a job somewhere else https://t.co/k8hjjJn5vU — Chris Renwick (@ChrisRenwick) February 11, 2024

But it could be something else.

Operation “gimme a peerage” in full flight. #Gove knows he is toast if he stands in Surrey Heath again. @AlPinkerton has the momentum and support as the well liked and respected local candidate. — Surrey Heath Liberal Democrats (@SurreyHeathLDs) February 11, 2024

Of course, Gove has form on toeing the party line, even if it means stretching the truth until you could twang it like a guitar string. Like this –

