Politics

Michael Gove says Rishi Sunak is ‘one of the most gifted leaders in the western world’ and we don’t know whether to laugh or cry

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 12th, 2024

Another day, another Tory trying desperately to prop up an obviously crumbling Government – and this time, it’s Michael Gove.

Here’s what he said to Trevor Phillips about the PM.

Is this Rishi Sunak with razor-sharp intellect and great integrity in the room with us now, Mr. Gove?

These people picked up their jaws from the floor and had their say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Chris Renwick might have accidentally stumbled upon something.

But it could be something else.

Of course, Gove has form on toeing the party line, even if it means stretching the truth until you could twang it like a guitar string. Like this –

READ MORE

You don’t have to be a woman to relate to Michael Gove talking all over lawyer Claire Mitchell, but it helps

Source Sky News Image Screengrab