There was something hilariously off how GB News filmed Rishi Sunak and Will Sebag-Montefiore totally nailed it

You’ll know by now that Rishi Sunak took time out from not eating anything on Monday night to appear before a live studio audience on GB News and it didn’t go entirely as well as he might have hoped.

We mention it again because the oddest thing about it – in an hour not lacking in odd moments – was the way GB News filmed the whole affair.

GB News, of course, hasn’t scored too highly on technical, artistic, or basically any metric on which you choose to judge them.

But even by their chaotic standards, this was … bizarre. And no-one captured it better than actor and comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore over on Twitter.

The guy who directed the GB News People's Forum with Rishi Sunak pic.twitter.com/lNWa1aeAKr — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) February 13, 2024

This is superb https://t.co/9wIgHmjAkE — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 13, 2024

This GB News director is an idiot. Can't believe they'd release this. https://t.co/1dW8cwYlCK — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 13, 2024

Amazingly revealing behind the scenes footage of Sunaks GBeebies drama

If you were wondering “how did they do that?” Listen to this

The future of GB news reporting

(Except it’s not news reporting, remember) https://t.co/CRi5Q5kvNU — Suella De-Vil Dick of the Year 2023 (@SuellaDe) February 13, 2024

Lol it looks like a first person shoot em up https://t.co/1yCaaANiRr — Athena Kugblenu (@athenakugblenu) February 13, 2024

Very funny. GB News is such a joke in general but this makes it funnier. https://t.co/Z1KZFHn88O — Patrick Andrews (@PatrickAndrews) February 13, 2024

With apologies to @RosieisaHolt. Also, I only saw this trainwreck because @mattgreencomedy tweeted about how poorly it was filmed and GOOD GOD was he right. Anyway, see me live: https://t.co/LDczV0SJxu — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) February 13, 2024

