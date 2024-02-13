A furious anti-vaxxer got the needle with Rishi Sunak on GB News – inject these 13 totally on-point responses into our veins

Politics

Rishi Sunak turned up on GB News to answer questions from a specially invited studio audience in an attempt to … well, we’re not entirely sure what he was hoping to get out of it, but at least it passed time until he could eat again on Tuesday morning.

And no matter how well he thought it was going to go, it surely went worse. And it didn’t get much worse than this, when he was confronted by not one but two anti-vaxxers, as captured by @Haggis_UK over on Twitter.

"My name is John Watt & I'm one of the covid vaccine injured… I want you to look into my eyes Rishi Sunak, & I want you to look at the pain, the trauma & the regret I have in my eyes… we are the most silenced people in this country.. " pic.twitter.com/zxr8WL6dSG — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 12, 2024

Presumably big fans of GB News presenter Neil Oliver, for reasons no-one anywhere will need reminding. And absolutely no stranger to GB News (or its former presenter, Mark Steyn).

And these 13 responses surely said it all.

I don’t feel remotely sorry for Sunak here. He and his party have been weaponising conspiracy theories and other BS for years – 15 minute cities, meat tax, immigrant ‘invasion’ etc. Tonight he got a taste of the gutter where that ends up. https://t.co/lDwuKvaF45 — Damon Evans (@damocrat) February 12, 2024

Who could have predicted that doing an audience Q&A event on GB News might lead to scenes like this? https://t.co/vg3fDlZd7G — Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) February 12, 2024

The guy with tens of thousands of Twitter followers, the guy who hosts a podcast, the guy live on TV, given 2 minutes to ask a question to the actual Prime Minister, has been silenced.

Do you hear me?

SILENCED!!!! — Philip of Burgundy (@Phil_Burgundy) February 12, 2024

Sunak is the embodiment of I’ve made a huge mistake here. Shaking like a shitting dog pic.twitter.com/tmzcRK23tE — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 12, 2024

Fuck me sideways and call me Veronica. This is the car-crashiest of car crash TV you’ll ever watch in your life. But, for fuck’s sake, gird your cringe muscles before you hit ‘play’. pic.twitter.com/w0q6muTaG6 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 12, 2024

Why would Sunak agree to this my god. He has the worst political instincts of any prime minister I’ve ever seen https://t.co/eZnlzW73lS — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) February 12, 2024

