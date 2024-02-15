Celebrity

Alan ‘6 jabs’ Sugar complained about getting Covid again and the internet was only too happy to help out

Poke Staff. Updated February 15th, 2024

Alan Sugar’s gone and got Covid again and we naturally wish him a speedy recovery.

We mention him not only because we send him all our best, but because the Apprentice host went on Twitter to complain that he’d got it now despite having six injections.

And the entire internet – well, a very large part of it – responded as one.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there were also plenty of people taking the line of @mattletiss7. You remember.

And there were plenty of people to help him too.

Source @Lord_Sugar