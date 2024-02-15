Alan ‘6 jabs’ Sugar complained about getting Covid again and the internet was only too happy to help out

Celebrity

Alan Sugar’s gone and got Covid again and we naturally wish him a speedy recovery.

We mention him not only because we send him all our best, but because the Apprentice host went on Twitter to complain that he’d got it now despite having six injections.

Since the start of covid I have had 6 Pfizer injections. So much for that. This is 2nd time I have caught it. pic.twitter.com/9P3rg5mWFp — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) February 14, 2024

And the entire internet – well, a very large part of it – responded as one.

You are too dumb to realize this is an argument for how well the vaccines work https://t.co/C3AWiTvEXt — evan (@esjesjesj) February 15, 2024

Wait until you realise vaccines don't prevent infection, they just fight it off better. Like every other vaccine in existence… — Cliffo (@Cliffo_xo) February 14, 2024

Lord Sugar knows less about vaccines than I do.

At no point was a vaccine created that stopped you getting Covid-19 altogether.

It just hopes to lessen the severity. https://t.co/pBwJzj2pB8 — Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) February 15, 2024

How, after four years of utterly relentless wall to wall coverage of what vaccines do and don’t do, do you STILL not get it? Incredible that you haven’t been conned out of your fortune by an email from your junk folder yet. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) February 15, 2024

It's 2024 and people STILLLLLL think having an injection makes you immune.. https://t.co/yse1SqKVva — Craig (@craig_dw) February 14, 2024

The Covid vaccines were never designed to prevent you getting Covid They were designed to keep you alive . Job done I would say ….. — Peter Holme (@Holme2Holme) February 14, 2024

It doesn’t make you immune does it, you thick turd https://t.co/OeBKC7slDi — Mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) February 15, 2024

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there were also plenty of people taking the line of @mattletiss7. You remember.

Two lines of thought here. I had no jabs and never caught it so for me I wonder how many times I would have caught it if I had been jabbed. https://t.co/W6PQ1MKfxY — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) February 14, 2024

And there were plenty of people to help him too.

It doesn’t stop you catching it megamind. It just reduces the effects when you do. I thought you did (all your own) research on this?! — Berlin Blade (@TeBe_Blade) February 15, 2024

