We’re grateful to u/emma_on_top_of_you for posing this question over on r/AskReddit.

What’s the most ridiculous conspiracy theory you’ve ever heard?

We thought we’d heard them all. How wrong we were. Brace yourselves.

1.



KingColbra

2.

Seriously, that the earth is flat. That shit was proven 500 years before toilet paper was invented.

RyGuyEM

3.

CERN reactor scientists are trying to open a portal to hell, a la DOOM style.

Cranberrystew99

4.

The whole thing about John F. Kennedy Jr coming back from the dead to certify Trump thing has got to be the top of the whole right wing lunacy. I still occasionally think back to that one and giggle because it’s just so absurd.

SRSGoblin

5.

Finland – the country – does not exist. According to this conspiracy, Finland is just a made up landmass fabricated by the Japanese and the Russians to secretly hoard fishing rights in the Baltic Sea.

Slight-Park-1767

6.

That the British royal family are lizard people.

IntrovertIdentity

7.

That the CE, “recyclable” logo, registered trademark, etc. symbols are satanic magic symbols that the EU uses to control us. When I was a bouncer one of the regulars actually believed this.

picnic-boy

8.

The NFL has been rigging football games to ensure that tonight’s Super Bowl is won by the Chiefs. This will allow Taylor Swift to finally get some media attention, which will allow her to publicly endorse Joe Biden for President. This will provide Biden with an unfair and insurmountable advantage for the upcoming election.

Upvoter222

9.

That Stevie Wonder can see and has been faking being blind.

Human_Suitcase

10.

