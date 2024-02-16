We’ve been tracking all the alternative new names for the London Overground lines – 21 favourites

News

London’s Overground lines are to get new names and colours, which have been proudly announced by Mayor Sadiq Khan.

For the first time ever, our six Overground lines are each getting a new name and colour. Read more about the inspiration and meaning behind each new name ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gnDUfutNgp — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) February 15, 2024

The inspiration behind most of the names is very obvious, but you can read the Mayor’s thread if you’re curious to know more.

Inevitably, not everyone was happy about the change, including Tom Harwood who suffered the indignity of a biting Frankie Boyle comeback.

Here are a few things people had to say about the new names – and those overreactions.

I am LIVING for how ‘woke’ the new Overground names are. Let me bathe in the history, the pride, the culture; but also the tears of a thousand gammon. https://t.co/ScvryIvrkF — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) February 15, 2024

Explaining to my boss I’m going to be late for the foreseeable future, because of woke pic.twitter.com/PiBMUDwhRl — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 15, 2024

No Captain Tom Line??????? — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 15, 2024

In fact, Captain Tom tributes cropped up a few times in the many alternative name ideas suggested by this funny lot.

1.

Just going on the London Overground pic.twitter.com/klk3OjbzJq — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 15, 2024

2.

Love the new London Overground line names pic.twitter.com/SHe8C4tspy — Charlie (@ASonNamedBort) February 15, 2024

3.

Vote Count Binface for Mayor of London and I will rename the Overground lines, as follows… #VoteBinface #MakeYourVoteCount pic.twitter.com/I9NO9CQtmA — Count Binface (@CountBinface) February 15, 2024

4.

Fixed it so it’s not woke, proper history, the good old days pic.twitter.com/rv8DuPnHWi — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) February 15, 2024

5.

Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall's rival suggestions for the London Overground lines. pic.twitter.com/itRTMcd6oS — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 15, 2024

6.

Divorced line

Beheaded line

Died line

Divorced line

Beheaded line

Survived line https://t.co/0pqgI0pPeh — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) February 15, 2024

7.

Transport for London is rebranding its overground lines to make it easier for tourists and outsiders to navigate the network. Here are those renamed lines in full: pic.twitter.com/QOBvb4nNcA — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 15, 2024

8.

Sadiq Khan unveils new Tubethumping pic.twitter.com/cir4wKKdmS — stephen (@stepheniscowboy) February 15, 2024

9.

We're so please to see the new London Overground line names are all scone based. pic.twitter.com/3xsTai0LFF — National Trust (@nationaltrust) February 15, 2024

10.

