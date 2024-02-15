Celebrity

Frankie Boyle had the very best response for a GB News presenter upset by London’s ‘Suffragette Line’

Poke Staff. Updated February 15th, 2024

It’s all change on London’s six Overground lines, which have been given new names by Transport for London to make them more distinct.

And here they are!

They include the Windrush Line to honour the Windrush community, the Lioness Line, to honour the achievements of the England women’s football team, and the Suffragette Line, to celebrate how London’s East End working-class community fought for women’s rights.

And with a grim sense of inevitability they didn’t go down well with everyone.

And when we say ‘everyone’ what we really mean is ‘the usual suspects’. They don’t all work for GB News – just most of them.

Here’s Martin ‘terror man’ Daubney, for instance, who said this.

And his GB News colleague, the channel’s deputy political editor and presenter Tom Harwood, who was particularly unhappy with the prospect of travelling on the ‘Suffragette Line’.

And it prompted plenty of totally on-point responses …

But surely no-one said it better than Frankie Boyle.

Bravo.

Follow @frankieboyle here!

