Frankie Boyle had the very best response for a GB News presenter upset by London’s ‘Suffragette Line’

It’s all change on London’s six Overground lines, which have been given new names by Transport for London to make them more distinct.

And here they are!

They include the Windrush Line to honour the Windrush community, the Lioness Line, to honour the achievements of the England women’s football team, and the Suffragette Line, to celebrate how London’s East End working-class community fought for women’s rights.

And with a grim sense of inevitability they didn’t go down well with everyone.

And when we say ‘everyone’ what we really mean is ‘the usual suspects’. They don’t all work for GB News – just most of them.

Here’s Martin ‘terror man’ Daubney, for instance, who said this.

You should include the Cockney Line: a one-way route out of London, for the white working classes, displaced by unchecked immigration, spiralling knife crime & ULEZ — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) February 15, 2024

And his GB News colleague, the channel’s deputy political editor and presenter Tom Harwood, who was particularly unhappy with the prospect of travelling on the ‘Suffragette Line’.

I don’t think it’s wise for the Mayor of London to name an overground line in honour of a group who sought political change through violence. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) February 15, 2024

And it prompted plenty of totally on-point responses …

You’re still fighting against universal suffrage and suffragettes in 2024? — Jonathan (@jiJonathon) February 15, 2024

You know Waterloo was a literal battle right? — George WK (@geowk) February 15, 2024

hello tom, the entire history of humanity is people seeking change through violence and either succeeding or not, cheers — Frank Sobotka (@cymrurouge) February 15, 2024

But surely no-one said it better than Frankie Boyle.

Hard to disagree, if the suffragettes wanted political change they should have voted for it https://t.co/UCp7ytLsgi — Frankie Boyle Updates (@frankieboyle) February 15, 2024

Bravo.

I don’t think dear old Tom quite grasps it https://t.co/rpV2xbmHnY — Stevey Brinks. Uppa Towen (@steveybrinks713) February 15, 2024

Follow @frankieboyle here!

