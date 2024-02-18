Life

A son shared this most unfortunate discovery in his mum’s bookcase and it prompted a stupid amount of very funny replies

John Plunkett. Updated February 18th, 2024

Spare a thought for a chap called @Habetman over on Twitter who describes himself as an ‘Army veteran, actor, UPS guy approaching retirement, member National Sarcasm Society, conservative Californian [and] married with children’.

And we mention him because he went viral – wildly viral – after sharing the most unfortunate discovery he made in his mum’s bookcase.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.

Oooof.

And not only did it go viral, it also prompted a huge number of very funny replies – a stupid number, you might say – and we’ve read them all (well, quite a few of them) so you don’t have to and these people said it best.

