A son shared this most unfortunate discovery in his mum’s bookcase and it prompted a stupid amount of very funny replies

Spare a thought for a chap called @Habetman over on Twitter who describes himself as an ‘Army veteran, actor, UPS guy approaching retirement, member National Sarcasm Society, conservative Californian [and] married with children’.

And we mention him because he went viral – wildly viral – after sharing the most unfortunate discovery he made in his mum’s bookcase.

I’m 59 and just found this amongst my mother’s stuff…. pic.twitter.com/m55lugHS0X — Habetman (@Habetman) February 16, 2024

Oooof.

And not only did it go viral, it also prompted a huge number of very funny replies

Apparently, yes. It took you 59 years to find the book! LOL — Expecting Rain (@expecting_rain4) February 16, 2024

Lol — Habetman (@Habetman) February 16, 2024

Did she dog ear any pages? — Woody (@WoodyTrucker) February 16, 2024

You never REALLY know your parents — JoeLoftus (@justjoeloftus) February 16, 2024