A son shared this most unfortunate discovery in his mum’s bookcase and it prompted a stupid amount of very funny replies
Spare a thought for a chap called @Habetman over on Twitter who describes himself as an ‘Army veteran, actor, UPS guy approaching retirement, member National Sarcasm Society, conservative Californian [and] married with children’.
And we mention him because he went viral – wildly viral – after sharing the most unfortunate discovery he made in his mum’s bookcase.
I’m 59 and just found this amongst my mother’s stuff…. pic.twitter.com/m55lugHS0X
— Habetman (@Habetman) February 16, 2024
And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.
Oooof.
And not only did it go viral, it also prompted a huge number of very funny replies – a stupid number, you might say – and we’ve read them all (well, quite a few of them) so you don’t have to and these people said it best.
Apparently, yes. It took you 59 years to find the book! LOL
— Expecting Rain (@expecting_rain4) February 16, 2024
Lol
— Habetman (@Habetman) February 16, 2024
Did she dog ear any pages?
— Woody (@WoodyTrucker) February 16, 2024
You never REALLY know your parents
— JoeLoftus (@justjoeloftus) February 16, 2024
Lmfao..seriously.
— Habetman (@Habetman) February 16, 2024
Hopefully, you’re not an only child
— 68bronco (@aquaandorange) February 16, 2024
No..lol
— Habetman (@Habetman) February 16, 2024