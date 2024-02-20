Life

Americans have been finding out what Brits call ‘crossing guards’ and their lives will never be the same again

Poke Staff. Updated February 20th, 2024

In today’s spotlight on the yawning cultural chasm between the UK and the US comes the thorny issue of what to call people who help chidren – well, mostly children – cross the road.

It was highlighted by Monica Gartner over on TikTok who’s been with her American husband for eight years (and married for two of them). And yet she’s only just found out this.

@monicagartner LOLLIPOP LADY #fyp #foryou #couples #relationship #husband #british ♬ original sound – Monica Patterson

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again after it was sent viral by @CallMeK1123 on Twitter.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

To conclude.

LOL(lipop).

Source TikTok @monicagartner Twitter @CallMeK1123