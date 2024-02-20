Americans have been finding out what Brits call ‘crossing guards’ and their lives will never be the same again

Life

In today’s spotlight on the yawning cultural chasm between the UK and the US comes the thorny issue of what to call people who help chidren – well, mostly children – cross the road.

It was highlighted by Monica Gartner over on TikTok who’s been with her American husband for eight years (and married for two of them). And yet she’s only just found out this.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again after it was sent viral by @CallMeK1123 on Twitter.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

They say things like “Arvo” and “bangers and mash” of course it’s true. — Kiki (@kikisknees) February 19, 2024

What else are we going to call them when they carry a big lollipop ‍♂️ — notellin’ (@park19940052) February 19, 2024

Absolutely true. We have no excuses. This is a thing. We are all complicit. https://t.co/s0msBEenOs — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) February 20, 2024

Did you know the black bit in the middle of the lollipop is a chalkboard? They carry a piece of chalk and it you ignore them trying to stop you they can write your registration on the chalkboard and it is admissible in court in same way a policeman’s notebook is. pic.twitter.com/Tj1qwSyKeY — West Ham Images (@HamImages) February 19, 2024

Yes, and we love our lollipop ladies. ❤️ We did have a lollipop man but he got sacked for wearing flip-flops. — Bo (@KingBobIIV) February 19, 2024

There is something adorable about Americans making this discovery and about us for never giving it a second’s thought. https://t.co/55oqPE8o5U — Adam Farrer (@AdamJFarrer) February 19, 2024

I’m guessing she tells a lot of stories with the opener “my British husband…” — @thephononaut (@thephononaut) February 19, 2024

Yes, on account of them carrying a massive Lollipop around with them. https://t.co/kEL9NsehJE pic.twitter.com/rwaJYjKbPt — Presuming Ed (@JamesOldham) February 19, 2024

To conclude.

What else would they be called? ‍♂️ — Ben Smith (@bensmith81) February 19, 2024

LOL(lipop).

Source TikTok @monicagartner Twitter @CallMeK1123