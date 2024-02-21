The sex tape wasn’t funny but Greg James’ reaction to being pranked on Radio 1 was just brilliant

Celebrity

Spare a thought for Radio 1 DJ Greg James – one of the nicest guys in radio – after he was pranked on the breakfast show today by someone playing that sex tape.

And while the sex tape itself stopped being funny on the same day it interrupted Match of the Day – you remember – what really made today’s prank was the presenter’s magnificent response.

Oh no someone just played the sex tape on Radio 1 pic.twitter.com/SmdNplDx6Y — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 21, 2024

Oh Greg, you nailed it perfectly.

The resigned disappointment in Greg James's voice https://t.co/OQNYz5Ww6N — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) February 21, 2024

The “oh ok” by Greg — Grace (@graceyldn) February 21, 2024

The resignation in Greg James’ voice as he says “….Ok.” is perfect. https://t.co/7v9wOyqgtO — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 21, 2024

Greg’s ‘oh ok’ spoke volumes! — N i c k (@imnickb4) February 21, 2024

Lol Greg's sigh of disappointment https://t.co/ilYLD6XQPG — Cat (@sparkles589) February 21, 2024

READ MORE

This Guardian reader just won newspaper letter of the week (and very possibly the year)

Source @scottygb