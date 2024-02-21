This Guardian reader just won newspaper letter of the week (and very possibly the year)
Time now for another in our latest series, newspaper letter of the week, which goes this time to Guardian reader Terry O’Hara from Merseyside.
Guardian letter writers are on a roll at the moment!
pic.twitter.com/DczJ9iC5Xc
— @elisled2 #FBPE #HopeDiesLast (@elisled2) February 19, 2024
And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.
10/10, no notes!
@terrykohara me Dad’s proudest moment right here
— Luke Tom O'Hara (@LukeTomOHara) February 20, 2024
Maghull. Class place. Class people. You now have to guess who was brought up there.
— Glenn Holmes (@GlennHo97250326) February 19, 2024
The country was at death's door, but Dr Sunak has pulled us through.
— Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) February 19, 2024
Reminds me of when John Major (who I have a lot of time for now) said that as a country we had our backs to the wall, but it was time to turn and fight.
— Samuel West (@exitthelemming) February 20, 2024
In one word …
Chortle. https://t.co/03jbiZXQiP
— Shaun Cole (@Shortbloke) February 19, 2024
Source @elisled2