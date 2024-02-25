Social Media wikipedia

Is this the ‘finest paragraph on the whole of Wikipedia’? It’s certainly up there

David Harris. Updated February 25th, 2024

We love Wikipedia and pretty much use it every day. It’s free to use, has no advertising and is staggeringly big. In fact, if you were to print it all out it would take up almost 60 million pages (so probably best to print it out at work, then).

Given its immense size, the claim by historian and journalist Guy Walters that he’s found the ‘finest paragraph on the whole of Wikipedia’ seems rather bold. So, let’s take a look.

Let’s have a zoom in …

Yep, there’s no denying that’s a hell of a paragraph! Hats off to Lieutenant-General Sir Adrian Paul Ghislain Carton de Wiart, a name as epic as his life story.

We feel obliged to show you his picture.

An epic moustache, too. Other Twitter/X users were united in admiration and also added some interesting extra details…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Definitely someone you’d want on your side.

There was yet another contender for the ‘Best Wikipedia Page’ award.

We suspect he might have overshot the recommended units.

