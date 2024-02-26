Celebrity heartwarming

Hannah Waddingham’s 9-year-old made her SAG Awards clutch bag and hearts just melted

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 26th, 2024

As if we didn’t already have enough reasons to love actor, singer and absolute queen Hannah Waddingham, she has utterly melted all our hearts with this style choice at the Screen Actors Guild awards night.

To be clear, that clutch bag is beautiful, but they have rain, even in Los Angeles, so it was definitely a risk – and about as far from being lost in showbusiness as it gets.

These comments captured the mood.

Let’s face it …

Source @ofwaddingham Image Screengrab