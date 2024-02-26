Hannah Waddingham’s 9-year-old made her SAG Awards clutch bag and hearts just melted

Celebrity heartwarming

As if we didn’t already have enough reasons to love actor, singer and absolute queen Hannah Waddingham, she has utterly melted all our hearts with this style choice at the Screen Actors Guild awards night.

| hannah waddingham at the #sagawards talking about the bag her daughter designed pic.twitter.com/JZkb3bXgZZ — best of hannah waddingham (@ofwaddingham) February 25, 2024

To be clear, that clutch bag is beautiful, but they have rain, even in Los Angeles, so it was definitely a risk – and about as far from being lost in showbusiness as it gets.

will never emotionally recover from hannah waddingham taking the bag her daughter designed to the sag awards pic.twitter.com/NRrQDOD11K — daisy (@weltonsmac) February 25, 2024

This is the cutest shit I’ve ever seen https://t.co/fAzAM0ZioH — LJ ✨ (@ckels23) February 25, 2024

Wholesome (protect Wadders at all costs) content: https://t.co/EXYlYlmjQh — Laur (@laurevans311) February 25, 2024

Fashion Week for the kid ASAP — Paul (@PauLinNY) February 25, 2024

I fucking love this so much https://t.co/cxAToN0HHS — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 25, 2024

This is very very cute. https://t.co/sF87VZ15cw — Jude (@jucopel) February 25, 2024

Hannah Waddingham brought this bespoke creation to the #ScreenActorsGuildAwards #SAGAwards: a bag designed by her 9-yr-old daughter. Brava to her daughter on super design & decoration. Kids are amazing. & how lovely that Hannah brought it & gave the new designer credit! Epic❤️ https://t.co/rIGWqQCZ16 — Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC (@caoilfhionnanna) February 25, 2024

This is so sweet. The kid made a decent clutch purse there! https://t.co/vvJ7rWEUph — Stef (@StefSWriter) February 26, 2024

We are all Jennifer Aniston looking at Hannah Waddingham. pic.twitter.com/bLnTdLvutl — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) February 25, 2024

Source @ofwaddingham Image Screengrab