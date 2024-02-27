A woman’s ‘90% perfect boyfriend’ keeps telling her to lose weight and the internet spoke as one

Life relationships

Relationship dilemma of the week (well, not really a dilemma at all, it turned out) was this woman who wrote to Vogue’s Eva Wiseman for advice about her ‘90% perfect boyfriend’ who keeps telling her to lose weight.

‘My perfect boyfriend wants me to lose weight?’ HERE WE GO (for @britishvogue) https://t.co/FLM4ZSWf4G — Eva Wiseman (@EvaWiseman) February 26, 2024

Here’s the question in full (and you can read for yourself here).

Dear Eva, I’m in a relationship that is about 90 per cent perfect. We’ve been seeing each other for a year and a half, living together for three months. Since moving in together, he’s developed a habit that’s started to bother me. I’m a size eight to 10 – slim by anyone’s standards – but he will regularly suggest improvements I could make to my body, such as exercises to lift my bum, or slim my upper arms. It was his idea for me to adapt my diet recently, giving up bread and sugar to avoid bloating. At first I appreciated his concern, as it seemed like he cared about my health, but recently it’s started to make me feel really bad about myself, as he’s made it clear he only finds me attractive when I am thinner. A couple of times he’s said how I’d benefit from a chin tuck. We are talking about having a baby, but I worry he will be disgusted by the way my body will change. Why is he staying with me if he doesn’t fancy me?

And in an uncertain and divisive world, it’s good to know there are certain things around which we can all come together.

I’d simply kick his head clean off https://t.co/SdIYYZvne6 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 26, 2024

The reason I go to the gym is so that I can crush the heads of men like this between my thighs https://t.co/8WFN8mj7h4 — Tits McGee/@scientits.bsky.social (@Scientits) February 26, 2024

I’d eat him https://t.co/fmZJ1hR9oh — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 26, 2024

Will never not be heartbreaking how many women think “My boyfriend makes me feel bad about myself. Should I spend the rest of my life with him?” is a question. https://t.co/N1lw6Vm8q9 — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) February 26, 2024

Lose 12 stone instantly by dumping him. Problem solved. https://t.co/AsiCeLOGYC — @safers.bsky.social (@safeasfuck) February 26, 2024

More red flags than a Chinese parade https://t.co/7t7f5blIrX — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) February 26, 2024

“This omelette is 90% perfect but the other 10% is just pure salmonella, should I send it back or be grateful and crack on?” https://t.co/npausuf7by — Erica Buist (@ericabuist) February 26, 2024

my greatest advice for people dating is that if he’s happy to say this kind of stuff to you, and insist on your body being a certain way, he is not going to be there when the shit hits the fan or as you age. https://t.co/WleSHMktnE — hux | lizzie huxley-jones (@littlehux) February 26, 2024

Absolutely, and I'm saying this as politely as I possibly can: the fuck not. I hope she leaves him and finds a man who loves her properly. https://t.co/rZZ2WlbqFU pic.twitter.com/TVGa1CotQL — Katharine Horgan (@katharinehorgan) February 26, 2024

And if you like it particularly straight talking …

Does ‘perfect’ mean ‘cunt’ now then https://t.co/VOdc52itYz — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) February 26, 2024

You can read how Eva replied here (here’s just how it starts).

Perfect answer, no notes. — Felicity Evans ✏️ (@ScribblerEvans) February 26, 2024

And finally …

If you have a problem, of any size, depth or subject, please either message direct, or write to me at [email protected] x https://t.co/PCvaTVwUFP — Eva Wiseman (@EvaWiseman) February 26, 2024

