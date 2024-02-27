Celebrity awards

You don’t have to be a fan of the much written-about The Bear to appreciate this.

It’s actress, writer and comedian Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney Adamu opposite Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in the dark restaurant comedy, after picking up outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series prize at the 2024 SAG Awards.

And she deserves a whole other award for this question after her SAG win, acclaimed as ‘the best answer any celebrity has ever given to a reporter’.

Ayo Edebiri just gave the best answer any celebrity has ever given to a reporter pic.twitter.com/jh0HB3dFTu — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 27, 2024

10/10, no notes!

“—you understand” sent me lmao — Jake (@Djake_Unchained) February 27, 2024

‘That’s tenet logic’ – oh, excellent answer! There’s someone who understands the rules of time travel..: — Michelle Birkby (@michelleeb) February 27, 2024

She looks so proud of her. I love this cast. pic.twitter.com/OpmZFVbzcp — J.C Knecht (@jcliffordknecht) February 27, 2024

Jeremy’s face after the Tenet line. — Jen (@CharliNye) February 27, 2024

I think it highlights the ridiculous questions female celebrities get vs their male counterparts. — Chelle (@greenhubcap) February 27, 2024

Jeremy’s face trying not to laugh — MoxxieMeow (@MeowMoxxie) February 27, 2024

She slayed so damn much — Millie (@MillieMoxxie) February 27, 2024

Source @JarettSays