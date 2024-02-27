Celebrity actors

This bizarre clip from an old Elijah Wood prank interview is utterly, joyfully hilarious

David Harris. Updated February 27th, 2024

Back in 2003, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood who played Frodo Baggins, agreed to an interview with a German TV station to promote the last movie of the franchise, The Return of the King.

It was an interview conducted over the phone, so Elijah had no way of knowing that the interviewer was his LOTR co-star Dominic Monaghan (who played Merry in the films), adopting a German accent.

The line of questioning became increasingly bizarre and Historic Vids on Twitter/X have just posted a clip which has gone hugely viral.

Here it is …

Absolutely brilliant, with such a great reaction from Elijah.

Others loved it too.

Of course, after watching this clip, we had to seek out the whole interview. We’re glad we did, because it’s such a treat. Here’s the full thing, introduced by Elijah Wood himself.

