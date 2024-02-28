Life mansplaining

This classic mansplaining exchange went viral again and it just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated February 28th, 2024

Mansplainers appear to be having a bit of a moment right now, what with that wildly viral video of a guy at a golf driving range not realising he was talking to a professional golfer.

We mention it again because it may have been with this in mind that this classic mansplaining exchange from back in the day went viral all over again.

It was shared by @ask_aubry and it’s a proper classic of the genre.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Oof.

And all of these years later – hard to believe we know – the lemmings kept on coming.

