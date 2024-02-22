This mansplainer had no idea he was talking to a professional golfer and it just gets better and better

Sport

This isn’t the first mansplainer we’ve featured on these pages but it’s definitely one of the best.

It’s a guy at a golf driving range who took upon it himself to offer a few tips to the woman teeing off next door.

And he was very insistent with this advice, which is all the more unfortunate given that he had no idea who he was talking to (and had no intention of asking).

In case (unlike him) you were wondering she is Georgia Ball, a PGA professional player and coach (and you can get her daily tips here!)

Here it is again, just in case that was tricky to watch.

Imagine being a Female PGA Professional and some guy comes up to you telling you how to swing She’s a better person than I am because no way could I hold in my reaction pic.twitter.com/gpJYrZf2qe — Emi (@EmiliaRxse) February 21, 2024

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

‘Not the mansplaining! ‘

littlecros ‘I’ve been driving for 25 years but I’m not about to give Lewis Hamilton some pointers.’

soloadventureswithrachel ‘Did you know he’s played for 20 years tho.’

Cquid ‘The NERVE of him to take credit for your next drive is infuriating!’

Alli ‘Me who knows nothing about golf: “She’s going through a SWING CHANGE SIR!!”

Sara Lane ‘Did he not realise? Bcs I as a man realised i was unsolicited+unwanted mansplaining at the gym, checked myself & never did it again.’

Globe ‘The way you had to repeat yourself 3 times and he cut you off every time.’

Rinnyper ‘Sounds like his ego was hurt because you were hitting it further than his driver ‘

Mark H ‘*implements nothing he says* “See how much better that was” HAHAHHAHA.’

Haley Bookholdt ‘This is why I couldn’t help but laugh I was lost for words!’

Georgia Ball Golf

There was also a world of men telling her to wearing something other than those leggings, but that’s a whole different mansplaining story.

Why are the men down here complaining so much about her pants, you want her to golf in jeans, a hoodie and a jacket? Women can never have peace — Emi (@EmiliaRxse) February 22, 2024

Most of all, this.

Trying not to scream at the monitor was killing me the entire video… she is one graceful lady to hold it together — Lottie Van-Praag (@Praagy08) February 21, 2024

Source TikTok @georgiagolfcoach Twitter @EmiliaRxse