This wedding ceremony objection came from a most unlikely source and it’s just fabulous
Here’s 36 seconds to make your day better, a wedding ceremony where an objection came from a most unlikely member.
Very possibly the more eagle-eyed (let’s face it, you don’t have to be that eagle-eyed) will see it coming. But it doesn’t make it any less enjoyable!
Objection from an unlikely member
byu/MelanatedTukon inUnexpected
Perfect comedy timing.
‘The cow makes a good point.’
SamuelYosemite
‘I love how you can barely hear the officiant but the cow sounds mic-ed up.’
SoloPorUnBeso
‘Groom: I told you, you’re not invited.’
runandbeer
‘At least the cow kept to the dress code.’
Square-Pipe7679
‘Interrupting cow wh….’
szczurman83
‘Timeless comedy.
‘If you showed this to a peasant from a medieval village, they would immediately identify this as a wedding and laugh when the cow interrupted.’
Supersnazz
Source u/MelanatedTukon