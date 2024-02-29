Celebrity films hollywood

Florence Pugh described her ‘go-to breakfast order’ and the reaction of her American co-stars is simply hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated February 29th, 2024

We’re not entirely sure what your dream breakfast order has to do with the Dune sequel – about to hit a cinema near you – but we’re very glad the topic came up.

Specifically, it was a question put to the fabulous Florence Pugh in this Vanity Fair chat with her fellow Dune cast members.

And it’s not about what the star described – well it is – but mostly it’s the look on the American actors’ faces as she describes it.

Delicious!

And people were divided whether her co-stars were jealous or appalled. Maybe a bit of both?

The transatlantic gulf never felt so wide.

