Florence Pugh described her ‘go-to breakfast order’ and the reaction of her American co-stars is simply hilarious
We’re not entirely sure what your dream breakfast order has to do with the Dune sequel – about to hit a cinema near you – but we’re very glad the topic came up.
Specifically, it was a question put to the fabulous Florence Pugh in this Vanity Fair chat with her fellow Dune cast members.
And it’s not about what the star described – well it is – but mostly it’s the look on the American actors’ faces as she describes it.
their reaction to florence talking about classic british food pic.twitter.com/7EpyUildip
— comfort florence pugh (@safepugh) February 27, 2024
Delicious!
And people were divided whether her co-stars were jealous or appalled. Maybe a bit of both?
Austin is used to being around women who eat a piece of lettuce with a single crouton with a touch of vinegar in L.A. God love him. https://t.co/VsBADUSzMr
— Ziggy: Benny Cross’s ol’ lady. 1%er wife (@ARButlerism) February 27, 2024
she’s a chef too so like she’s just speaking from her soul
— lindsay¹ᴰ’s (@niallsdaises) February 28, 2024
when you realize your manager has been keeping you on a hamster’s diet https://t.co/KlZwTiAf7G
— roll, with information advantage (@unreservist) February 28, 2024
ZENDAYA SKWJWKSKWK pic.twitter.com/AIvm5sgSev
— Marija Modrić (@MariModric) February 28, 2024
austin who hasn’t had a carb in 9 years going through it here
— scotty (@sniederhouse) February 28, 2024
im screaming cus why it look like he trying not to gag https://t.co/jfbMMpyUkN
— Kelly (@KellyButler24) February 27, 2024
Florence is the cutest in the entire world
— Bre (@SeltheSublime) February 28, 2024
she understands that breakfast is the most important meal of the day https://t.co/r35Ef7oOa7
— vicky (@vickygrizi) February 28, 2024
The transatlantic gulf never felt so wide.
