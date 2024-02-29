Florence Pugh described her ‘go-to breakfast order’ and the reaction of her American co-stars is simply hilarious

Celebrity films hollywood

We’re not entirely sure what your dream breakfast order has to do with the Dune sequel – about to hit a cinema near you – but we’re very glad the topic came up.

Specifically, it was a question put to the fabulous Florence Pugh in this Vanity Fair chat with her fellow Dune cast members.

And it’s not about what the star described – well it is – but mostly it’s the look on the American actors’ faces as she describes it.

their reaction to florence talking about classic british food pic.twitter.com/7EpyUildip — comfort florence pugh (@safepugh) February 27, 2024

Delicious!

And people were divided whether her co-stars were jealous or appalled. Maybe a bit of both?

Austin is used to being around women who eat a piece of lettuce with a single crouton with a touch of vinegar in L.A. God love him. https://t.co/VsBADUSzMr — Ziggy: Benny Cross’s ol’ lady. 1%er wife (@ARButlerism) February 27, 2024

she’s a chef too so like she’s just speaking from her soul — lindsay¹ᴰ’s (@niallsdaises) February 28, 2024

when you realize your manager has been keeping you on a hamster’s diet https://t.co/KlZwTiAf7G — roll, with information advantage (@unreservist) February 28, 2024

austin who hasn’t had a carb in 9 years going through it here — scotty (@sniederhouse) February 28, 2024

im screaming cus why it look like he trying not to gag https://t.co/jfbMMpyUkN — Kelly (@KellyButler24) February 27, 2024

Florence is the cutest in the entire world — Bre (@SeltheSublime) February 28, 2024

she understands that breakfast is the most important meal of the day https://t.co/r35Ef7oOa7 — vicky (@vickygrizi) February 28, 2024

The transatlantic gulf never felt so wide.

