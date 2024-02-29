Celebrity willy wonka

People loved Karen Gillan’s response to the calamitous Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience

Poke Staff. Updated February 29th, 2024

There’s only one story in town this week – well, two, but we’re not here to talk about Kate Middleton – it’s that most unfortunate Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience which, it’s fair to say, didn’t entirely live up to visitors’ expectations.

So many moments went viral, whether it was this photo.

Or this video!

And amid all the responses today …

… we particularly enjoyed this one, from the great Karen Gillan, who we’re big fans of in everything she’s done from Doctor Who to Jumanji and all the Marvel stuff.

Can only be a matter of time, right?

Only one question remained – did they serve fish fingers and custard?

Source @karengillan