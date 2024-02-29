People loved Karen Gillan’s response to the calamitous Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience

Celebrity willy wonka

There’s only one story in town this week – well, two, but we’re not here to talk about Kate Middleton – it’s that most unfortunate Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience which, it’s fair to say, didn’t entirely live up to visitors’ expectations.

More and more photos and footage are being shared of the Wonka experience in Glasgow and it’s making me howl louder every time. Not even a full cup of lemonade. pic.twitter.com/nwc9yd9vWT — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 28, 2024

So many moments went viral, whether it was this photo.

This photo from the Willy wonka experience is single handedly the photo of the year. I know it’s only February but close the vote there’s no topping this. Please find this woman she needs to be interviewed ASAP pic.twitter.com/97wsodLLpQ — (@agneponx) February 27, 2024

Or this video!

New details on the Willy Wonka Experience disaster • Script was ’15 pages of AI-generated gibberish’ • Made up a villain called The Unknown — ‘an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls’ • Event had no chocolate — kids were given a single jelly bean & a cup of lemonade pic.twitter.com/kxs1RcKVC8 — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) February 28, 2024

And amid all the responses today …

The thing that makes this so great is that it isn’t that they didn’t put in any effort, but that they put in the exact funniest amount of effort possible. https://t.co/hIecc7Rb5u — Dok (@Dok845) February 28, 2024

It’s so cool how children got their own Fyre Fest https://t.co/2H0Os6P1kw — Arthouse Shawn Levy (@firagawalkwthme) February 28, 2024

the funniest part of the willy wonka thing is that if it reopened this weekend it’d sell more tickets than it ever did — leanne (@fantasy_snack) February 28, 2024

I can put two and two together. pic.twitter.com/nZbTe265bI — Eve Belle (@EveBelleSongs) February 28, 2024

… we particularly enjoyed this one, from the great Karen Gillan, who we’re big fans of in everything she’s done from Doctor Who to Jumanji and all the Marvel stuff.

PLEASE CAST ME IN THIS. (like a movie based on this story, not the actual thing. Actually, no, either is fine) https://t.co/xqN7bM9upN — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) February 29, 2024

Can only be a matter of time, right?

I just know that, like she did with Nebula, Karen would turn depressed meth Oompa Loompa into an incredibly dynamic character who is actually the heart and soul of the film. https://t.co/OEFcfyPady — Gleeok Stan Account (@csmith03) February 29, 2024

… “actually, no, either is fine” … — Chris Leggatt (@ChrisLeggatt) February 29, 2024

But would you play the unknown or the sad Oompa Loompa? pic.twitter.com/vQol9zkO8h — Luis of Westerburg High (@luisoncaffeine) February 29, 2024

The Phantom of the Wonka — ValiantReaper (@ValiantReaper) February 29, 2024

Only one question remained – did they serve fish fingers and custard?

i love her so much https://t.co/GuauamXCXN — raven (@pagexxiii) February 29, 2024

