This attempt to sell a bookcase on Facebook Marketplace will have you hollering into next week

Weird World online selling

Time now for ‘Why we don’t sell stuff online, and definitely not on Facebook Marketplace’ – chapter 39.

It’s one seller’s tale of trying to offload a bookcase, and the exchange with a wannabe buyer which they shared on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

fb marketplace is unreal pic.twitter.com/phHntDP0RY — Grace (@gracecamille_) February 28, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

So the book aren’t included? — Maria (@juleesssy) February 28, 2024

this post is a great illustration of what it feels like trying to communicate with anyone on any platform / in any respect, these days. i’m not sure why it seems especially stark recently, but … how is everyone so absurdly stupid all of a sudden? https://t.co/KrQcc3Y5dn — sweet murphy ⁷ (@nutriculum) February 28, 2024

Fb marketplace is not for beginners — ☆ (@realonx1) February 28, 2024

“hi yes ill take the shelves if i can get 2 grand worth of books for free” https://t.co/js8DY1Obt9 — OLR (@olivialinrogers) February 28, 2024

hello does this include the projector — Jake McCoy (@jakehmccoy) February 28, 2024

"I'm confused" No, you are just plain stupid. https://t.co/2dDa4iipxq — Haitham (@_Haitham_IA) February 28, 2024

Basically, this.

lmao just go to a bookstore — Melissa Masters 18+ (@melissaxmasters) February 28, 2024

Source @gracecamille_