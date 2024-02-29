This fabulous takedown of Matt Hancock is today’s most deliciously satisfying thing

Politics matt hancock

Leading contender for comeback of the week is surely this, as recorded by Times diarist Patrick Kidd.

It’s Matt Hancock doing his bit for levelling up by giving a speech to pupils at Eton – stick with us, it’s worth it – and a barb at the expense of his former colleague, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Never thought we’d be cheering a Rees-Mogg, but there’s a first for everything.

Christ, imagine getting bantered to oblivion by Mogg Jr — MrBliz (@LiamBlizard) February 29, 2024

I got not goat in the game here but respect the kid for standing up for his dad here https://t.co/gBuKHtqnVS — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) February 29, 2024

Well done Peter — Melinda Young (@CMY1952) February 29, 2024

Matt Hancock consistently one of the most pathetic losers in British politics, which requires some effort https://t.co/mb2vj8feWj — Benjamin Tormey (@benjamintormey) February 29, 2024

Would that be the deflation – or detumescence – of Hancock? — Dr (Eng) Alex Starling (@AlexStarling77) February 29, 2024

In three words …

Source The Times Patrick Kidd H/T @MattChorley