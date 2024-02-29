Politics matt hancock

This fabulous takedown of Matt Hancock is today’s most deliciously satisfying thing

Poke Staff. Updated February 29th, 2024

Leading contender for comeback of the week is surely this, as recorded by Times diarist Patrick Kidd.

It’s Matt Hancock doing his bit for levelling up by giving a speech to pupils at Eton – stick with us, it’s worth it – and a barb at the expense of his former colleague, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Never thought we’d be cheering a Rees-Mogg, but there’s a first for everything.

In three words …

Source The Times Patrick Kidd H/T @MattChorley